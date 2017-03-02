Quantcast

Obamas Sign Book Deals With Penguin Random House, And We Can't Wait To Read Them

Details
IN Books
obamas

On Tuesday, it was announced that former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have signed book deals with Penguin Random House (the whole world rejoices knowing it was not with Simon and Schuster).

Barack Obama’s book will be “a straightforward memoir about his presidency,” while Michelle will write “an inspirational work for young people that will draw upon her life story.”

The release dates and titles remain unknown, but the highly sought-after book deals reportedly topped $65 million. Of course, the Obamas will donate a “significant portion” of their proceeds to several charities (we would expect nothing less). Penguin Random House will also be donating one million books in the Obamas' name to the nonprofit organization First Book.

Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement, “With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same.”

Here's to hoping that the final two words in the former president's memoir are, "Mic drop."

Top photo: Facebook/Barack Obama

