Quantcast

Read This Book: ‘Whatever Happened To Interracial Love?’ By Kathleen Collins

Details
IN Books
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

la ca jc collins interraciallove 20161128

Black History Month ends today, but you really should be reading books by black writers of the past year-round. And you can add this one to your to-read list: Whatever Happened To Interracial Love?, a short story collection by Kathleen Collins that I recently read and loved.

Collins was a black woman writer, playwright, and filmmaker working in the 1970s and '80s. She is best known for her 1982 film Losing Ground, with which she became the first black woman to direct a feature-length film in the US.

Collins died in 1988 at the age of 46, leaving behind a large amount of unpublished work. Now, a collection of her short stories is being published for the first time. Titled Whatever Happened To Interracial Love? and published in December 2016, these 16 short stories explore the lives of black women in the '60s, '70s and early '80s. Collins tackles first loves; falling-apart marriages; the tensions of interracial relationships; and the struggle of trying to find a place for yourself in the world.

I loved it, but you don’t have to take my word for it.

static1.squarespaceCollins, via kathleencollins.org

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Zadie Smith said: “I was moved, agitated and inspired by Kathleen Collins’s rediscovered Whatever Happened to Interracial Love."

On Goodreads, Roxane Gay wrote: “Elegant collection of stories. Fascinating to read fiction from a black woman about blackness in the early 1960s. There is a real edge, a slyness to many of the stories. And there is always a moment in each story where you realize the work Collins is doing beneath the skin of the story. The title story, in particular, is a masterpiece.”

Here’s a paragraph I loved, from the title story. Our narrator is a young black woman who has just been dumped by her white boyfriend after he visited his parents:

“Then she thought, I must find an apartment high up, around the twentieth floor, where the sun will come flooding in in the morning and I won’t awaken inside a deep shaft of gloom. Then I will be able to think and see clearly, about how integration came into style. And people getting along for a while. Inside the melting pot. Inside the melting pot.

“It’s 1963. Whatever happened to interracial love?”

You can read one of the short stories in full, “Exteriors,” over at LitHub.

More from BUST

10 New Books By Women To Read This Spring

This Black Teenage Girl Is The Amazing Unsung Hero Of The Civil War

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: 'The Book Of Goodbyes' By Jillian Weise

 

Tags: books , black woman writers , Black History Month , short stories , relationships
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Elmers Office Glue Stick in action

Please Do Not Glue Your Labia Shut While You’re On Your Period (Or Ever)

unicornland2

'Unicornland': A Webseries About Polyamory That Puts Single People In The Spotlight

kattarshians

If you aren’t watching this live stream of kittens living in a giant dollhouse, what ARE you doing with your life, exactly?

Max Waters yeah

Maxine Waters Calls Trump Cabinet 'Scumbags' On National TV, Is Our Hero

C5UUj7pWMAIseTd

Witches Around The World Are Casting A Spell On Trump, And You Can Join

Mel Gibson Mugshot

We Need To Talk About Mel Gibson's Domestic Abuse Allegations (And Racist, Sexist, Homophobic, Anti-Semitic Comments, Too)

560d5d6968d1f

Big Freedia's Emojis Are Coming To Your Phone: BUST Premiere

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 12.12.45 PM

9 Best Memes And Jokes From The 2017 Oscars

unnamed

This Powerful Photo Series Explores The Reality Of Living With Chronic Illness

snaps moonlight about the oscars on the hollywood reporter kb

11 Oscars Moments You Should Actually Care About

Upcoming Events

NY NIGHT TRAIN SOUL CLAP & DANCE-OFF 10TH ANNIVERSARY BASH DANCE PARTY
Fri Mar 03 @ 8:00PM - 11:30PM
Indwelling: Living Securely in Our Bodies (NYC)
Sat Mar 04 @12:00AM
Don't Sit Down: A Benefit For Planned Parenthood
Sat Mar 04 @ 8:00PM -
MARFA MYTHS 2017
Thu Mar 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Dirty Panties: The Musical at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
View Full Calendar