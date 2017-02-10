Quantcast

'Supergirl Being Super' Is The Feminist Comic We Need

Details
IN Books
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Supergirl Being Super

 

DC’s new miniseries Supergirl Being Super is available now and it’s awesome!

By Caldecott Honor-winning and Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and Eisner Award-nominated artist Joëlle Jones, the story follows Kara Danvers, who seems like your typical highschool girl... but most definitely isn’t. Along with her two best friends, Dolly and Jen, Kara does her best to navigate being 16 while hiding a secret.

Kara was found by her parents in a mysterious pod left in a corn field. And that’s all Kara knows about her past. She has recurring dreams, super speed, and super strength, which she often wonders about.

In my opinion, Book #1 of Supergirl Being Super is feminist af. Kara’s friend Dolly is a gay woman of color, who tomboy Jen calls out as sexist for referring to women as “chicks.” “That’s so sexist. Just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you can be sexist,” Jen tells her.

The three of them work on their history homework together, wondering which historical figure to focus on. “Who are you doing?,” Dolly asks. “Ruth Bader Ginsberg, I think,” replies Kara. “Kathy Switzer,” Jen says, referencing the first woman to run the Boston marathon as a numbered entry. “Do you think the Lunachicks would be okay, or is that not the assignment? Asking for a friend,” Dolly wonders out loud. The Lunachicks, of course, being an all-female rock band formed in the 1980s.

This is the only comic I’ve ever read that references important real-life women, potentially giving an education to any younger readers who may not understand such allusions.

Also, the comic passes the Bechdel Test with flying colors. In fact, the only man in the entirety of Book One is Kara’s father, who isn’t much of a talker.

You can purchase Book One of Supergirl Being Super on DC’s website.

I, for one, can’t wait for Book Two!

 

Top Image via DC Comics

 

 

More from BUST

Courtney Hunt Proves Great Films Take Time: 52 Weeks Of Directors
 

 

Tags: DC , comics , Supergirl
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.03.04_AM_copy.jpg

Hey, Trump — Here's How To 'Dress Like A Woman'

Screen Shot 2017 02 07 at 11.24.47 AM

Obama’s Vacation Photos Prove He’s Winning The Breakup

41d44ada1743de59254f

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence Because "If He Beats You, It Means He Loves You!"

scarjo ghost in shell

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

C3745SJVYAAsRm7

The Handmaid's Tale's New Trailer Is Here, And It's Terrifying

Screen Shot 2017 02 07 at 2.30.17 PM copy

Trump Is Upset Over The Fact That A Woman Played Spicer on SNL

Screen Shot 2017 02 03 at 11.34.39 AM

In Arkansas, Baby Daddies Can Now Sue To Stop Abortions

sensual lisa

By Any Memes Necessary: This Art Exhibit Takes Feminist Internet Culture From URL To IRL

28377234156 f69c99be2d z

Is Melania Trump Trying to Profit Directly From Being First Lady?

golden girls copy copy copy

The New Golden Girls Cafe Lets You Cheesecake It Up

Upcoming Events

7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Sat Feb 11 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Sat Feb 11 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Sun Feb 12 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar