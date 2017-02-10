'Supergirl Being Super' Is The Feminist Comic We Need

DC’s new miniseries Supergirl Being Super is available now and it’s awesome!

By Caldecott Honor-winning and Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and Eisner Award-nominated artist Joëlle Jones, the story follows Kara Danvers, who seems like your typical highschool girl... but most definitely isn’t. Along with her two best friends, Dolly and Jen, Kara does her best to navigate being 16 while hiding a secret.

Kara was found by her parents in a mysterious pod left in a corn field. And that’s all Kara knows about her past. She has recurring dreams, super speed, and super strength, which she often wonders about.

In my opinion, Book #1 of Supergirl Being Super is feminist af. Kara’s friend Dolly is a gay woman of color, who tomboy Jen calls out as sexist for referring to women as “chicks.” “That’s so sexist. Just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you can be sexist,” Jen tells her.

The three of them work on their history homework together, wondering which historical figure to focus on. “Who are you doing?,” Dolly asks. “Ruth Bader Ginsberg, I think,” replies Kara. “Kathy Switzer,” Jen says, referencing the first woman to run the Boston marathon as a numbered entry. “Do you think the Lunachicks would be okay, or is that not the assignment? Asking for a friend,” Dolly wonders out loud. The Lunachicks, of course, being an all-female rock band formed in the 1980s.

This is the only comic I’ve ever read that references important real-life women, potentially giving an education to any younger readers who may not understand such allusions.

Also, the comic passes the Bechdel Test with flying colors. In fact, the only man in the entirety of Book One is Kara’s father, who isn’t much of a talker.

You can purchase Book One of Supergirl Being Super on DC’s website.

I, for one, can’t wait for Book Two!

Top Image via DC Comics

