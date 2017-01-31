Calling All Bad Girls: Win a Copy of "Bad Girls Throughout History"!

Aphra Behn, first female professional writer. Sojourner Truth, activist and abolitionist. Ada Lovelace, first computer programmer. Marie Curie, first woman to win the Nobel Prize. Joan Jett, godmother of punk. The 100 revolutionary women highlighted in this gorgeously illustrated book were bad in the best sense of the word: they challenged the status quo and changed the rules for all who followed. From pirates to artists, warriors, daredevils, scientists, activists, and spies, the accomplishments of these incredible women vary as much as the eras and places in which they effected change.

From author and illustrator Ann Shen, Bad Girls Throughout History celebrates 100 remarkable women who broke the rules to change the world. With vivid illustrations and compelling essays, this book is the ultimate collection of badass women to inspire you in your own life.

Enter for a Chance to Win a Copy of Bad Girls Throughout History.

