The Alchemist's Kitchen is a one-stop shop for all your botanical needs. Its flagship location in the Bowery serves as a plant-based cafe with a vegan menu, and the botanical section is well stocked with herbal elixirs, coffees, teas, an array of herbal products and remedies, lifestyle gifts such as soaps and candles, and even whole plant beauty supplies. The Alchemist's Kitchen not only sells herbal products, but hosts over forty events monthly, each dedicated to health, wellness, and the pursuit of conscious and clean living. All the products are sourced by small local businesses and everything that comes through the shop is handpicked by a knowledgeable and caring staff.

The Alchemist's Kitchen began as the brick-and-mortar manifestation of its parent company, Evolver Learning Lab, an online hub of content dedicated to the culture of transformative living. The website includes webinars, workshops, youtube videos, blog posts, and even an online publication called Reality Sandwich. Reality Sandwich has published thousands of essays, video clips, and podcasts covering a variety of topics related to wellness and conscious living. The publication now offers its readers a public forum as well, acknowledging the growing necessity of consciousness in our modern culture.

It is also worth noting that The Alchemist's Kitchen is mostly female led and run, with a majority female staff. They source products from women owned businesses and provide alternative medicine to a mostly female customer base. The Alchemist's Kitchen champions women and in doing so reinforces the theory of the “divine feminine,” the belief that if people nurture, respect, and care for Mother Earth, she will, in turn, provide us with everything we need. Natural and alternative healing methods also become particularly necessary in a modern age dominated by western medicine, an age which so often ignores and misunderstands the female body.

Conscious living brings us closer to a world that is healing, aligning our modern age with the simplicity of the past. The Alchemist's Kitchen connects us to the wonders of healing plants and shows us that everything we need has already been provided.

At this year’s BUST Holiday Craftacular, The Alchemist's Kitchen will be offering two classes:

CBD Clinic: Education and Application

Join us for an informative journey into the world of cannabidiol, or CBD. CBD is a totally legal, active cannabinoid present in the cannabis plant that shows a myriad of promising benefits including anxiety and stress relief, pain management, and inflammation reduction. In this clinic, we'll talk about the ABCs of CBD, and cover such topics as different extraction methods, applications, and the pros and cons of each. Sample some of our favorite brands and go home with a deeper understanding of CBD, its virtues, and your own endocannabinoid system.

Smoke, Sip, Soak: Creating an Herbal Ritual

In this beautiful hands-on workshop, you'll get to work with and intuitively blend an herbal ritual gift for yourself or a loved one! Create a safe and healing herbal smoking mix, a delicious loose leaf tea, or a relaxing botanical bath. Did you know that smoke can be medicine? Ever tried an herbal tisane? Spent time soaking in a tub infused with flowers? Let's explore all the ways we can weave herbal ritual into our lives. We'll talk about each of these herbs and their uses, then give you time to connect with and blend together your own synergistic formula.

Rachel Angel is a Brooklyn-based writer, singer, and bandleader. Her band has previously released an EP, Revelations, and is currently preparing their next release. Angel has played venues across the East and West coasts, and works regularly at the acclaimed venue National Sawdust. Her work has been described as "songs that tell a story with genuine heart and just enough edge to keep the listener on their toes. She moves effortlessly between alt-country and rock, mixing tender moments with a quick wit."