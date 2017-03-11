The all women art and musical festival, Viva La Muxer, in celebration of International Women's Day is coming to Los Angeles tomorrow! This event will benefit the Las Fotos Project, a photography space for teenage girls, and is going to be off the hook! Live music, DJ Spinning, Cultural Dance Performances, spoken word performances, workshops, Tarot, screenprinting, food and drinks, this is a must attend event!
Honoring Muxeres of the Year: Barbara Romero, Mia Lehrer, Jaime Nack, and Tamika Butler.
Below are some of the amazing artists who will be showing their paintings and photography at the event:
(Above image) Alfie Ebojo
Maria Perez
Crystal Huguez
Janae Velasco
Michelle Promberg
WHEN:
Saturday, March 11, 2017
5:00pm - 11:00pm
WHERE:
Plaza de La Raza
3540 N Mission Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90031