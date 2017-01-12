Tuesday Bassen - owner of Friend Mart
For the first time ever, March 8th will officially recognize “A Day Without a Woman.” Women across the globe are participating in a general workers strike to continue the movement that started with the Women’s March back in January. In doing so, they aim to show the world just how much everyone depends on women — especially in the workforce.
Of course, the right to protest comes with an undeniable amount of privilege. If you can't take off work without risking your livelihood, support women by wearing red or by calling your local representative.
One thing we all can do to is support women-owned business and products, not just today, but every day. We asked our readers to share their favorite lady businesses with us. We will be expanding this list in the next few months, so please add your fave women-owned businesses (with address and web link) in the comments! #RISEUP #SisterhoodIsPowerful
Arizona
Shops
Sunshine Shop
2934 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
California
Bars & Restaurants
Home State
4624 Hollywood Boulevard, LA
(Texas-inspired cuisine)
Industrial Grind Coffee
3922 Park Blvd, San Diego
Shops
Little Knittery
3195 Glendale Blvd., LA
(yarn/classes/knit products)
Funky and Darn Near New
CA-62, Yucca Valley
(vintage clothing)
Friend Mart
Owner: Tuesday Bassen
970 N Broadway #105, LA
The End
55872 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley
(vintage clothing)
P.F. Candle Co.
2939 East Pico Blvd, LA
Galleries/Art
Wisdom Arts Laboratory
526 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena
Colorado
The Ritz
959 Walnut Street, Boulder
(men's and women's costumes)
Meow Meow Boutique
1118 13th Street, Boulder
(gift shop)
Florida
Classes
Music Together in the Keys
1700 Von Phister st. (corner Von Phister & Ashby), Key West
Georgia
Shops
Little Shop of Stories
133 E Court Sq, Decatur
Services
Construction Clean-up Specialists
954 West Atlanta St. SE, Marietta
Illinois
Restaurants & Bars
Mana Food Bar
1742 W Division St, Chicago
Services
Multilingual Connections
828 Davis St., Ste 210, Evanston
Indiana
Shops
Silver in the City
434 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
(jewelry & housewares)
Galleries/Art
The HEDGE
1016 Broadway, Fort Wayne
(locally made prints, etc.)
Iowa
Shops
Abernathy's
315 E. 2nd Street, Davenport
(clothing, accessories)
Kansas
Shops
The Workroom
150 N Cleveland St, Wichita
(homegoods)
Restaurants and Bars
The Anchor
1109 E. Douglas, Wichita
Tanya's Soup Kitchen
1725 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
Monarch
579 W. Douglas, Wichita
Maine
Shops
Nomia Boutique
24 Exchange Street, Suite 215 (2nd floor) Portland
(sensuality boutique)
Maryland
Bars & Restaurants
Dovecote Cafe
2501 Madison Ave #1f, Baltimore
Bar Clavel
225 W 23rd St, Baltimore
Shops
Bear Fox Babe
3782 B Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City
Knits, Soy and Metal
229 W Read St, Baltimore
(candle company)
Juniper Culinary Apothecary
520 Park Avenue, Baltimore
(specialty grocery store)
Books With A Past
2465 MD-97, Glenwood
Brightside Boutique
1133 S Charles St, Baltimore
Michigan
Shops
Spring Sweet
56 East 8th Street, Holland
(bridal boutique)
JB and Me
36 West 8th Street, Holland
(fashion)
Missouri
Services
Ash & Oake Canine Massages
Greater St. Louis Area
(in-home canine massages)
New Jersey
Salons & Spas
Dina's Kiss and Makeup
57 Newark Street, Hoboken
(hair and makeup)
Shops
Fun In The Sun
115 Kings Hwy East, Haddonfield
(preppy boutique)
Red Moon
300 Emory Street, Unit 1, Asbury Park
(home aesthetics)
Services
Juniper Communities
400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield
New Mexico
Shops
Abitha’s Apothecary
Owner: Reta Timothy Wilde
3906 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
(metaphysical shop)
New York
Classes
Banana Skirt Productions
Pearl Studios, 500-519 Eighth Ave, Manhattan
(dance fitness classes)
Robofun
2672 Broadway, Loft A, Manhattan
(children's STEM classes)
Salons & Spas
Fringe Salon
Owner: Amy Chiappa
248 Broome Street, Manhattan
Soho Sanctuary Spa
119 Mercer Street, Manhattan
City Well Spa
496 President Street, Brooklyn
La Casa Spa
41 East 20th Street, Manhattan
Mousey Brown Salon
732 Lorimer St., Brooklyn
Riah
72 East 11th Street, Manhattan
Earth + Sky Healing Arts
5-31 50th Ave, Long Island City
Maharose Center for Healing
97 Green St G3, Brooklyn
Manic Panic
1412 Broadway at 39th St, Manhattan
(hair and makeup products)
Laicale
129 Grand Street, Manhattan
Bars & Restaurants
Dirty Precious Bar
317 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn
Trophy Bar
351 Broadway, Brooklyn
Clover Club
210 Smith Street, Brooklyn
Satsko
202 E 7th St, Manhattan
Leyenda
221 Smith Street, Brooklyn
Dirt Candy Restaurant
86 Allen St, Manhattan
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
439 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn
10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn
Haute Chocolate
Local retailers
Flowers for All Occasions
1114 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
Happyfun Hideaway
1211 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
Home Sweet Home
131 Chrystie Street, Manhattan
Fig. 19
131 1/2 Chrystie Street, Manhattan
Boobie Trap
308 Bleecker Street, Brooklyn
Liz Lovely
CEO & Founder: Liz Scott
56 7th Ave between 13th & 14th, Manhattan
HOME/MADE
Owners: Monica Byrne and Leisah Swenson
293 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, Brooklyn
(food & wine)
ROQUETTE
Owners: Monica Byrne and Leisah Swenson
(catering)
Bex Waffles
650 Montauk Hwy, Montauk
Superfine
126 Front St, Brooklyn
The Keep
205 Cypress Ave, Manhattan
Talbott & Arding
323 Warren Street, Hudson
Drybar
Located nationally
La Palapa
77 St. Mark's Place, Manhattan
Butter & Scotch
818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
Perfect Picnic
81 Allen St, Manhattan
Shops
Zingara Vintage
202 Beach 91st Street, Rockaway Beach
(queer-friendly/exclusive lingerie)
Line & Label
568 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
Awaveawake
NYC stockists: Maryam Nassir Zadeh Fairlight, 97
(luxury fashion line)
Glitter Limes
Owner: Debbie Tuch
Chelsea Flea Market, 10th Ave and 15th St, Manhattan
Antoinette
Owner: Lexi
119 Grand Street, Brooklyn
(vintage boutique)
The Kiam Records Shop
95 Main St, Nyack
Yarn Cupboard
6487 E Seneca Tpke, Jamesville
Twig Terrariums
Carroll Street, Brooklyn
Goldie's Natural Beauty
355 C Dorman's Court
Beach 87th Street, Rockaway Beach
Moo Shoes
78 Orchard St, Manhattan
Galleries/Art
Situations Gallery
127 Henry Street, Manhattan
Dixon's Place
161A Chrystie street, Manhattan
Tattoo/Piercing
Bodily Charm Tattoo And Piercing
228 Roosevelt Drive, Ste 8-9, Utica
Professional Services
C.A. Goldberk PLLC
16 Court St, # 2500, Brooklyn
Innovative Philanthropy
5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103, Manhattan
Carriage House Birth
67 West Street Suite 223, Brooklyn
Girlie Action PR
243 West 30th Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan
North Carolina
Bars & Restaurants
Lantern
423 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
Oregon
Classes
Bhaktishop Yoga Center
2500 SE 26th Ave, Portland
Shops
Stash
110 SW 3rd Street, Corvallis
(yarn and crafts)
The Sacred Well
7927 SE 13th Ave, Portland
(magical arts items)
Pennsylvania
Bars & Restaurants
Crooked Row Farms
4827 Five Point Road, New Tripoli
Sugar Whipped Bakery
77 East Main Street, Lilitz
Secrets Bakery
602 Penn Ave, Reading
Cosmos Restaurant
980 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills
Shops
The Velvet Maple
968 Main Streeet, Honesdale
(clothing/home decor)
Aaron's Books
35 East Main Street, Lilitz
Galleries/Art
Kudu Creative
Owner: Sarah Jean Clark
230 Ferry Street, Floor 1, Suite 2, Easton
Services
Think Outside of the Toolbox LLC
Elkins Park, Pennsylvania
(home improvement company)
Texas
Bars & Restaurants
The Full Cup
922 S Main St, Weatherford
(bookstore and coffee shop)
Washington
Classes
Culture Shakti
Owner: Katrina Ji
2524 16th Ave S #311, Seattle
(bellydancing fitness classes)
Yoga Shala
3808 N Williams Ave, Portland
Miss Indigo Blue's Academy of Burlesque
912 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
Tattoos & Piercing
Valentine's Tattoo Co.
1520 11th Ave, Seattle
Molly Moon's Ice Cream
Owner: Molly Moon Neitzel
½ 1622 N 45th St, Seattle
(ice cream)
Boots Bakery & Lounge
Owner: Alison Collins
24 W. Main Ave, Spokane
Odd Fellows
No. 1525 10th Ave, Seattle
(cafe and bar)
Linda's Tavern
No. 707 E Pine St, Seattle
Tallulah's
550 19th Avenue E, Seattle
Chop Suey
1325 E. Madison, Seattle
(club venue)
Shops
Sin in Linen
(luxury lingerie/sheets)
Pretty Parlor Vintage Boutique
Owner: Anna Banana
119 Summit Ave E on Capitol Hill, Seattle
Vedalux
1106 S Perry St., Spokane
(jewelry boutique)
el Sage Designs
110 North 1st Street, Suite A, Mount Vernon
(block and screen printed clothing)
Galleries/Art
Crybaby Studios
1514 11th Ave, Seattle
(photography studio)
SparkLab Lighting Design
Seattle, Washington
Services
Wezee's Plumbing
locations in Greater Seattle area
Wisconsin
Bars & Restaurants
Paradigm Coffee & Music
1202 N 8th St, Sheboygan
More from BUST
Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'
Jane Fonda Shares That She's A Rape Survivor In Interview With Brie Larson
SNL's Male Feminist Skit Is Way Too Real