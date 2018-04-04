This Art Showcase is Displaying the Intersectionality of Identity

Anatomy of Autonomy is a touring art showcase curated by writer, activist, and public speaker Shannon Edwards. Through a variety of mediums, non-binary, women, and transgender artists explore the intersections of sexuality, gender, race, disabilities, and class. By confronting these themes, the artists address the ways that they have been systematically oppressed.
The show hopes to destigmatize identities while also creating a space where misunderstood and disenfranchised people can find empowerment and healing. Each tour date will have a different assembly of intersectional artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience for all in attendance.
The show features acclaimed artists Kaija J. Xiao, Scientwehst, Violet Paley, and many others. Find more information on the curator here, and check out a sampling of pieces below.
April 7th
Grapefruits Art Space
2119 N Kerby, Suite D, Portland, OR 97227
April 11th
Qulture Collective
1714 Franklin St, Oakland, California 94612
April 13th, 2018
New Women Space
188 Woodpoint Rd., Brooklyn, New York 11211
Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com