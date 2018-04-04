Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

This Art Showcase is Displaying the Intersectionality of Identity

Anatomy of Autonomy is a touring art showcase curated by writer, activist, and public speaker Shannon Edwards. Through a variety of mediums, non-binary, women, and transgender artists explore the intersections of sexuality, gender, race, disabilities, and class. By confronting these themes, the artists address the ways that they have been systematically oppressed.

The show hopes to destigmatize identities while also creating a space where misunderstood and disenfranchised people can find empowerment and healing. Each tour date will have a different assembly of intersectional artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience for all in attendance.

The show features acclaimed artists Kaija J. Xiao, Scientwehst, Violet Paley, and many others. Find more information on the curator here, and check out a sampling of pieces below.

April 7th

Grapefruits Art Space

2119 N Kerby, Suite D, Portland, OR 97227

Anna Vo - “$c per slice 3”

Ellie Gordon

Marisa Smith

Kaija J. Xiao

April 11th

Qulture Collective

1714 Franklin St, Oakland, California 94612

Amina El Kabbany - “Beam”

Aysia Stieb

Namaste Shawty

April 13th, 2018

New Women Space

188 Woodpoint Rd., Brooklyn, New York 11211

Alex L.

Scientwehst - “Unnamed 1”

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com

