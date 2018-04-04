Quantcast
This Art Showcase is Displaying the Intersectionality of Identity
IN Arts

Anatomy of Autonomy is a touring art showcase curated by writer, activist, and public speaker Shannon Edwards. Through a variety of mediums, non-binary, women, and transgender artists explore the intersections of sexuality, gender, race, disabilities, and class. By confronting these themes, the artists address the ways that they have been systematically oppressed.

The show hopes to destigmatize identities while also creating a space where misunderstood and disenfranchised people can find empowerment and healing. Each tour date will have a different assembly of intersectional artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience for all in attendance.

The show features acclaimed artists Kaija J. Xiao, Scientwehst, Violet Paley, and many others. Find more information on the curator here, and check out a sampling of pieces below.

April 7th
Grapefruits Art Space
2119 N Kerby, Suite D, Portland, OR 97227

c per slice3 482e1Anna Vo - “$c per slice 3”

IMG 7632 2.43.44 PM 999daEllie Gordon

IMG 7607 2.43.44 PM 0500dMarisa Smith

jan 2017 33eb5Kaija J. Xiao

April 11th
Qulture Collective
1714 Franklin St, Oakland, California 94612

beam 4722fAmina El Kabbany - “Beam”

split rock tape mountains aysia stieb apples oranges 2016 393ddAysia Stieb

IMG 1314 2.43.44 PM d464eNamaste Shawty

April 13th, 2018
New Women Space
188 Woodpoint Rd., Brooklyn, New York 11211

FDF9D415 A7BD 4732 9FE0 67B16C8604B0 686d2Alex L.

unnamed 1 5abdeScientwehst - “Unnamed 1”

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com
Tags: Anatomy of Autonomy , art , art showcase , Molly Soda , Scientwehst , Violet Paley , art,
