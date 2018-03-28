Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

These Artists Show Us A Terrifying World Without Reproductive Health Access

Imagine a future in which birth control is a thing of the past, as outdated as a telegraph or an abacus. Scary, right? At the forthcoming exhibition Museum of Banned Objects, you don’t have to imagine. In a collaboration with Planned Parenthood and Ace Hotel, New York City-based artists Ellie Sachs and Matt Starr developed the Museum of Banned Objects to give a haunting glimpse into a maybe-not-so-distant future where reproductive health and contraceptive products have been completely banned. The exhibit will be on display from April 3-30.

The exhibit houses eight reproductive health products in glass display cases, each with a placard describing the product and its significance. The creepiest part? It’s all in the past tense.

In a press release, Museum of Banned Objects says the exhibit "encourages the viewer to consider the tenuous promise of tomorrow — nothing is guaranteed, unless you fight for it."

The Museum Of Banned Objects will be on display at The Gallery at Ace Hotel New York from April 3–30, 2018. Keep scrolling for more images from the exhibit.

all photos courtesy of Museum of Banned Objects

