These Artists Show Us A Terrifying World Without Reproductive Health Access
These Artists Show Us A Terrifying World Without Reproductive Health Access

Details
IN Arts

MoBO IMAGES 2 76ef9

Imagine a future in which birth control is a thing of the past, as outdated as a telegraph or an abacus. Scary, right? At the forthcoming exhibition Museum of Banned Objects, you don’t have to imagine. In a collaboration with Planned Parenthood and Ace Hotel, New York City-based artists Ellie Sachs and Matt Starr developed the Museum of Banned Objects to give a haunting glimpse into a maybe-not-so-distant future where reproductive health and contraceptive products have been completely banned. The exhibit will be on display from April 3-30.

MoBO IMAGES 8 0fd1b

The exhibit houses eight reproductive health products in glass display cases, each with a placard describing the product and its significance. The creepiest part? It’s all in the past tense.

MoBO IMAGES 3 90fe3

In a press release, Museum of Banned Objects says the exhibit "encourages the viewer to consider the tenuous promise of tomorrow — nothing is guaranteed, unless you fight for it."

MoBO IMAGES 5 205d6

 

The Museum Of Banned Objects will be on display at The Gallery at Ace Hotel New York from April 3–30, 2018. Keep scrolling for more images from the exhibit. 

MoBO IMAGES 7 d9e62

MoBO IMAGES 6 26902

 

all photos courtesy of Museum of Banned Objects

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter
Tags: Ellie Sachs , Matt Starr , Planned Parenthood , abortion , birth control , reproductive health , Plan B , Truvada , the pill , artists
