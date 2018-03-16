Quantcast
Pussy Power House Is The Interactive Feminist Arts Group Making Waves In L.A.
Pussy Power House Is The Interactive Feminist Arts Group Making Waves In L.A.

Pussy Power House, a new L.A.-based arts group dedicated to presenting “interactive events and experiences by a community of women standing together to promote self-love and personal expression,” has been making waves in L.A. since they began throwing parties last March. Pulsing with music, art, comedy, and live performances, their events follow a new theme each month—like “self-care,” “personal growth,” and “selfishness”—while also providing attendees with opportunities to learn about herbs at a medicine bar, shop handmade goods by local artisans, and connect with their feminist community. “I believe what we do is sacred and important,” says founder and curator Corinne Loperfido. “There needs to be a space for people who have a pussy, and identify with their pussy, to talk about that kind of stuff. We want to create new ways of existing by welcoming people to express themselves.” For more info, visit pussypowerhouse.org.

By Meghan Sara

Photo by Leone Juliette 

This article originally appeared in the February/March 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

