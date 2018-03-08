Quantcast
24 Women Artists Challenge Breastfeeding Stigma In This New Exhibit
24 Women Artists Challenge Breastfeeding Stigma In This New Exhibit

MeganWynne eef0f

An art exhibit in Brooklyn is exploring the politics and realities of breastfeeding this Saturday in honor of International Women’s Day. As a magazine called BUST, we had to share it.

taramcpherson e3368Tara McPherson

“The Art of Breastfeeding: Modern Narratives of Motherhood” features works by two dozen international artists based on their own experiences breastfeeding their children. No matter what choice parents make when feeding their children, they can face pushback and stigma. New parents already face challenges in the dearth of postpartum support. Breastfeeding comes with literal body politics when complete strangers shame a parent for feeding their kid in public in a gross extension of street harassment. These women artists are creating a dialogue about what breastfeeding means to them and to society by taking control of the narrative that surrounds their own bodies.

rachelmacotte 2a0d7Rachel Marcotte

The opening reception is March 10 from 7-10 pm at the MF Gallery, located at 213 Bond Street in New York. It’s free, open to people of all ages, and there will be refreshments. Artwork can also be viewed and purchased at the gallery’s website. A portion of the artwork sales will be donated to La Leche League of Brooklyn, a local chapter of La Leche League International

NicozBalboa1 03ed5Nicoz Balboa

 Viewings after opening night can only be made by appointment. Email info@mfgallery.net or call (917) 446-8681 to make inquiries.

LucyKnisley 118ddLucy Knisley

KaseyJones 8784cKasey Jones

JennyMiddleton 91cf3Jenny Middleton

GeertjeGeertsma a4ae0Geertje Geertsma

AnnaMelo 9f8b8Anna Melo

Top image: Megan Wynne

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.
Tags: Breastfeeding , art , parenting , events , Brooklyn , Children , Feminism , Body Politics , Photography
