Quantcast
Artist Michele Pred Put Activist Messages On Handbags — And Sent Them To The Oscars
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Artist Michele Pred Put Activist Messages On Handbags — And Sent Them To The Oscars

Details
IN Arts

timesupbag 389cb

Swedish-American artist Michele Pred is known for promoting social change through her work, whether she’s tackling consumerism, the workforce, or reproductive rights. And just last weekend, Pred’s work made it to the 2018 Oscars. Her latest line of handbags — or, in Pred’s words, mobile art pieces — is aptly titled The Power of the Purse, and you’re about to become obsessed.

Each vintage purse is individually sourced, and words or phrases are created using electroluminescent wire. The text ranges from “MY BODY, MY BUSINESS” to “EQUAL PAY.” Some of the most striking purses light up with percentages: 79% (as in, the amount of a white man’s salary that a white woman earns), 64% (the figure for black women), and 54% (for Latina women).

ADVERTISEMENT

percentagespic 67ec0Photo courtesy of Michele Pred

“I chose purses as my canvas as a way to marry the powerful, politically-charged language of today’s resistance with representations of women’s modern economic power and the possibilities for change that come with it,” Pred said in a press release. “For me, the use of purses from the mid-twentieth century also calls back to that critical era in the women’s movement, and reminds us how much power we can have to effect meaningful change.”

Only ten purses are made with each phrase, and many of them are already in the hands of some kickass ladies. Actresses Sarah Jones and Jodi Long carried Pred’s creations on Sunday, and so did Oscar-nominated costume designer Deborah Landis and reproductive rights advocate and member of the Dolby Sound family Dagmar Dolby. One of Pred's designs, modeled by Lindy West, was also featured in our fashion editorial with #ShoutYourAbortion in BUST's February/March 2018 issue.

BUST SYA 1516 60564 7f868Lindy West photographed by Tawni Bannister for BUST

Check out some of the photos from last weekend below, and Pred’s website here.

JodiLong af7d9Jodi Long: photo courtesy of Michele Pred

DeborahLandis 51cecDeborah Landis: photo courtesy of Michele Pred

Dolby da112Dagmar Dolby: photo courtesy of Michele Pred

Top photo courtesy of Michele Pred

More from BUST

6 Feminist Zines That Get Us Pumped To Fight The Patriarchy

All-Gender Tailors Bindle & Keep Are Dressing Wrongfully Convicted Prisoners

#ShoutYourAbortion Activists Model Fierce Abortion Fashion


Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: Michele Pred , Oscars , Time's Up , fashion
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2018 03 01 at 4.02.29 PM 4870a

Alice Bag, Kathleen Hanna And Allison Wolfe Are A Riot Grrrl "9 To 5" In The Music Video "77"

Mc3 33768

What Is An Inclusion Rider? Explaining Frances McDormand's Oscars Speech

garyoldman 56981

Gary Oldman, Kobe Bryant, And Ryan Seacrest’s Presence At The Oscars Shows How Far Time’s Up Still Has To Go

superherogirlscoverdetail 87498

"DC Super Hero Girls" Brings Women-Centered Superhero Stories To Young Readers

rs 221393 9to5 1980 Tomlin Parton Fonda 2942b

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Might Remake “9 to 5” With Rashida Jones: Link Roundup

theirfinest 5efe1

14 Recently-Released, Critically-Acclaimed Movies Directed By Women That You Can Watch Right Now

bust talking final2 8be7f

How To Talk About Racism, Sexism And Bigotry With Your Friends And Family

goodjob 91ee7

"What If We Just Decided We're Doing A Good Job?"

Lewinsky 2 0e91b

Monica Lewinsky Looks Back At Bill Clinton With The Help Of #MeToo

160527 williams badass female guitarist tease axj50o 4a374

Sister Rosetta Tharpe Is The Rock & Roll Pioneer Everyone Should Know About

Upcoming Events

The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Tue Mar 06 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Chicago Feminist Film Festival
Wed Mar 07 @12:00AM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Wed Mar 07 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Chicago Feminist Film Festival
Thu Mar 08 @12:00AM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Thu Mar 08 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar