Celebrate Women's History Month At The Brooklyn Museum

Every month should be women’s history month — but March is the official one. Come celebrate at The Brooklyn Museum, where Target First Saturdays is hosting a free celebration of the badass women in our world. Festivities will include a performance from Brown Girls Burlesque, a feminist book club discussion of Janet Mock’s Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, and a tour of Roots of “The Dinner Party”: History in the Making, the special exhibition at The Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art. Because again, it’s always a good time to celebrate women in the arts--but now you can do it for free.

While you're there, pick up a free copy of BUST!

WHERE: The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY

WHEN: Saturday, March 3rd, 5pm- 11pm

The Brooklyn Museum is committed to making their programming accessible. To request accommodations, email access@brooklynmuseum.org

SCHEDULE:

5- 6:30pm: Dance: Michiyaya Dance

5:30- 6:30pm: Curator tour: Roots of “The Dinner Party”: History in the Making

6- 8pm: Hands-on art: Banner making

6- 7:30pm: Book launch: Black Girls Rock!

6- 7pm: Community Talk: Think!Chinatown

6:30- 7:30pm: Feminist Book Club: Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me

7- 8pm: Pop-up gallery talks

7- 8pm: Music: Leikeli47

8:30- 10pm: Brown Girls Burlesque

8:30- 9:30pm: Pop-up poetry

9- 10pm: Music: Sabine Blaizin

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Brooklyn Museum

Victoria Albert is a Boston-born graduate journalism student. She covers reproductive justice, health policy, and feminism, and has written for In These Times and Alternet. She tweets at @victoria_alb3.