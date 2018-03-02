Quantcast
Celebrate Women's History Month At The Brooklyn Museum
Celebrate Women's History Month At The Brooklyn Museum

Details
IN Arts

Between the Door and the Street Suzanne Lacy Installation at the Brooklyn Museum e67ce

Every month should be women’s history month — but March is the official one. Come celebrate at The Brooklyn Museum, where Target First Saturdays is hosting a free celebration of the badass women in our world. Festivities will include a performance from Brown Girls Burlesque, a feminist book club discussion of Janet Mock’s Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, and a tour of Roots of “The Dinner Party”: History in the Making, the special exhibition at The Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art. Because again, it’s always a good time to celebrate women in the arts--but now you can do it for free.

While you're there, pick up a free copy of BUST!

WHERE: The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY

WHEN: Saturday, March 3rd, 5pm- 11pm

The Brooklyn Museum is committed to making their programming accessible. To request accommodations, email access@brooklynmuseum.org

SCHEDULE:

5- 6:30pm: Dance: Michiyaya Dance
5:30- 6:30pm: Curator tour: Roots of “The Dinner Party”: History in the Making
6- 8pm: Hands-on art: Banner making
6- 7:30pm: Book launch: Black Girls Rock!
6- 7pm: Community Talk: Think!Chinatown
6:30- 7:30pm: Feminist Book Club: Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me
7- 8pm: Pop-up gallery talks
7- 8pm: Music: Leikeli47
8:30- 10pm: Brown Girls Burlesque
8:30- 9:30pm: Pop-up poetry
9- 10pm: Music: Sabine Blaizin

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Brooklyn Museum

Victoria Albert is a Boston-born graduate journalism student. She covers reproductive justice, health policy, and feminism, and has written for In These Times and Alternet. She tweets at @victoria_alb3.
