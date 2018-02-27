This David Bowie Retrospective Is Out Of This World

Pop idol, emperor of otherness, and patron saint of gender bending, for over fifty years David Bowie brought queerness into the mainstream through his music, performance art, and style. In homage to this otherworldly artist, The Brooklyn Museum presents David Bowie is, a retrospective of Bowie’s life and work featuring over 300 of his costumes, handwritten lyric sheets and drawings, rare photographs, original set models, and never-before-seen performance materials.
Spanning over five decades of Bowie’s career, the museum is pairing this immersive exhibit with a series of glittery, glam, outer-space parties — well, "experimental events." According to the Brooklyn Museum, the programming includes a “’Night of 1000 Bowies' dance party at Brooklyn’s House of Yes, an LGBTQ Teen Night, an immersive film series, off-kilter concerts, and more.”
On display from March 2 to July 15, the exhibit is sure to turn even the most apathetic listener into a Bowie superfan. For those who can't wait for blast off, here's a sneakpeak inside the Brooklyn Museum’s galactic spaceship as it charts a course for Bowie-ville. Find out more about the exhibit here.
More from BUST
Diane Coffee Talks Performance Art And Embracing Androgyny: BUST Interview
Gender Is Over (If You Want It): BUST Interview
10 Things That Prove Patti Smith Is Goddess Of The Universe
Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.