7 Contemporary Female Photographers Who Will Change The Way You See The World

Who’s your favorite modern photographer? Don’t answer yet—we’ve compiled a list of some of the best women in photography you may not know, given the gender imbalance when it comes to revered photographers. This is an imbalance that Fiona Rogers, founder of Firecracker, has sought to remedy through her website. Now, with Max Houghton, Rogers has compiled an astounding collection of art made by 33 of the best photographers around the world.

The book, titled Firecrackers: Female Photographers Now, is “a celebration of photography, a celebration of game-changers, a celebration of women, and, above all, a celebration of great work now,” wrote Rogers.

All of the artists below are highlighted in the book, which went on sale last September and can be found on Amazon or at your local bookstore. In the meantime, check out some of BUST’s faves.

Behnaz Babazadeh

Cotton Candy, Candy Burka © Behnaz Babazadeh

A trained designer, Behnaz Babazadeh uses artwork to portray how the burka is perceived in America. Her photographs are at some turns dramatic; at others, candid. In a poignant series of self-portraits, Babazadeh steps into edible burkas made of different American candies and sweets.





Lúa Ribeira

Untitled 1, 2016, Noises in the Blood Series © Lúa Ribeira

In her ongoing project Noises in the Blood, Spanish artist Lúa Ribeira portrays Jamaican culture while exploring the line between and overlap of sexuality and feminism. Rogers and Houghton write, “The men are almost absent, and when they are present they are passive, seemingly a tool used to highlight the fabulousness of the female leads further.”





Ying Ang

Gold Coast Series © Ying Ang

Australian-Singaporean artist Ying Ang turns the pleasant and picturesque on its head in her Gold Coast series. These photographs reflect Ang’s relationship with her native Queensland, and show us the dark underpinnings of Australian suburbia.





Corinna Kern

George's Bath © Corinna Kern

Photojournalist Corinna Kern captures the controversial and the bold in her work. Though she graduated from the University of Westminster in 2013, Kern quickly established herself with A Place Called Home, a series about squatters in London.





Aida Muluneh

For All They Care, 2016, The Word is 9 © Aida Muluneh

Though Ethiopian photographer Aida Muluneh has had success as a photojournalist, she now has ventured into more artistic pursuits — and in The World is 9, Muluneh pays homage to traditional African artists while adding her own bold, colorful twist.





Cemre Yesil

For Birds Sake © Cemre Yesil

Turkish artist Cemre Yesil captures details like no one else. Her photography highlights the subtle beauty and minutiae of nature, objects, and humanity alike. “She creates conversations and connections for both herself and her audience,” Houghton and Rogers write.

Top photo from Gold Coast Series © Ying Ang

