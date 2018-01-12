This Art Show Celebrates One Year Of Resistance Against Trump

The Untitled Space gallery in Tribeca will open a group exhibition called "ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE" on January 16. The exhibition is curated by gallery director and artist Indira Cesarine, and features the work of more than 80 contemporary artists that responds to the social and political climate of America since the election of Donald Trump.

"ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE" is a follow-up to the gallery’s critically acclaimed show "UPRISE/ANGRY WOMEN," another group-based exhibition that opened the week of the 2017 presidential inauguration.

The gallery will feature artwork of all mediums that address issues such as immigration rights, health care, reproductive rights, climate change, transgender rights, white supremacy, gender equality, gun control, sexual harassment, as well as many others that have sparked protests throughout the country and the world.

Indira Cesarine - "Equal Means Equal"

In a statement, curator and artist Indira Cesarine said that the exhibition “give voices to artists from all backgrounds, genders and ages in light of these controversial issues that have brought millions to the streets in protest. Throughout history, art has always played a significant role when it comes to representing the sentiments of the populace. It is crucial for the voices of the people to continue to be heard.”

Featured artists include Gabriela Handal, Allison Jackson, Miss Meatface, Joel Tretin, Touba Alipour, Bradford Scott Stringfield, and many more. The Untitled Space will raise funds for the ACLU through the exhibition.

Find more information about the show here, and check out some of the pieces below.

January 16 - February 4

Opening Reception January 16 (VIP Preview 4 PM – 6 PM // Opening 6 PM – 9 PM)

THE UNTITLED SPACE GALLERY

Lispenard Street Unit 1W NYC 10013

Michele Pred - "My Body My Business"

Touba Alipour - "America"

Leah Schrager - "Flash Burn"

Kristin Malin - "Coathanger"

Janet Braun-Reinitz, Sarah Maple 19 - "Islam"

Annika Connor - "Blind Faith"

Anna Rindos - "Altar"

Alyson Provax - "His Words (Not Mine)" 007

Alison Jackson - "Trump Legs"

Desire Moheb Zandi – "Fences"

Top photo: Elisa Garcia de la Huerta, "Blood Coming Out"

Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to watch her gradual transformation into a cat.