This Art Show Celebrates One Year Of Resistance Against Trump

 Elisa Garcia de la Huerta

The Untitled Space gallery in Tribeca will open a group exhibition called "ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE" on January 16. The exhibition is curated by gallery director and artist Indira Cesarine, and features the work of more than 80 contemporary artists that responds to the social and political climate of America since the election of Donald Trump.

"ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE" is a follow-up to the gallery’s critically acclaimed show "UPRISE/ANGRY WOMEN," another group-based exhibition that opened the week of the 2017 presidential inauguration.

The gallery will feature artwork of all mediums that address issues such as immigration rights, health care, reproductive rights, climate change, transgender rights, white supremacy, gender equality, gun control, sexual harassment, as well as many others that have sparked protests throughout the country and the world.

Indira Cesarine -Equal Means Equal-, 2018 Neon Sculpture - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgIndira Cesarine - "Equal Means Equal"

In a statement, curator and artist Indira Cesarine said that the exhibition “give voices to artists from all backgrounds, genders and ages in light of these controversial issues that have brought millions to the streets in protest. Throughout history, art has always played a significant role when it comes to representing the sentiments of the populace. It is crucial for the voices of the people to continue to be heard.” 

Featured artists include Gabriela Handal, Allison Jackson, Miss Meatface, Joel Tretin, Touba Alipour, Bradford Scott Stringfield, and many more. The Untitled Space will raise funds for the ACLU through the exhibition.

Find more information about the show here, and check out some of the pieces below.

January 16 - February 4
Opening Reception January 16 (VIP Preview 4 PM – 6 PM // Opening 6 PM – 9 PM)
THE UNTITLED SPACE GALLERY
Lispenard Street Unit 1W NYC 10013 

Michele Pred_My Body My Business_2017_ Vintage Purse EL Wire_ - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgMichele Pred - "My Body My Business"

Touba Alipour-America-2017 - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgTouba Alipour - "America" 

Leah Schrager - Flash Burn - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgLeah Schrager - "Flash Burn"

Kristin Malin-Coathanger 1.0-2016-pencil and charcoal - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgKristin Malin - "Coathanger"

Janet Braun-Reinitz, Sarah Maple 19 - IslamONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgJanet Braun-Reinitz, Sarah Maple 19 - "Islam"

Annika Connor - Blind Faith - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgAnnika Connor - "Blind Faith"

ANNA RINDOS - Altar - 2017 - Acrylic and Paper Collage on Wood - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgAnna Rindos - "Altar"

Alyson Provax - His Words (Not Mine) 007 - 2017 - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgAlyson Provax - "His Words (Not Mine)" 007

Alison Jackson TRUMP_LEGS - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgAlison Jackson - "Trump Legs"

Desire Moheb Zandi – Fences – 2017 – Weaving - ONE YEAR OF RESISTANCE - The Untitled Space.jpgDesire Moheb Zandi – "Fences"

Top photo: Elisa Garcia de la Huerta, "Blood Coming Out"

Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to watch her gradual transformation into a cat. 
Tags: art gallery , resistance , political climate , protest art
