Quantcast
This Art Exhibit Will Take You Into A Different World

This Art Exhibit Will Take You Into A Different World

Details
IN Arts

 

rootkit3 92cf4

Rootkit, an art installation by Julia Sinelnikova is opening at the Superchief Gallery in Brooklyn on Friday, January 12th. Sinelnikova uses performance, light, sound, and sculptures created from hand-cut mylar to create a fictional universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinelnikova has held multiple solo exhibits in New York and her light exhibitions have been featured Internationally. She primarily works with holograms, performance and visual culture and the show will feature use of projectors and large screens in the gallery.

Opening the show will be performance called Snow Crash, featuring JJ Brine, Cornelia Singer, and Montgomery Harris. There will also be DJ sets by Picture Plane and a performance by Cecily Feitel.

The exhibition will go from January 12th-February 9th.

Learn more about it here and check out more photos below.

rootkit1 c2710

 

rootkit2 c3c9f

 

 

rootkit 4 d90dd

 

 

rootkit 5 70177

 

 

rootkit 6 0b8dc

 

All pictures courtesy of Neesmith Onzeur

More From BUST

This Art Exhibit Proves That The Future Is Black Femme

These Gorgeous Photographs Send A Powerful Message About Women's Right To Sexual Expression

This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

 

Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz 
Tags: art , exhibit , rootkill
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

sheldon cooper d140c

This YouTube Series Explains Almost Everything Wrong With "The Big Bang Theory"

Bust final lizzie borden beth f7de9

The Enduring Mystery Of Lizzie Borden

aina 2 13c65

Meet Russia's First Female Muslim Presidential Candidate

gender-equality-in-iceland-1.jpg

Iceland Just Made Serious Moves Against The Gender Pay Gap

dave chappelle 1eb6b

As An Answer To Injustice, Dave Chapelle's Standup Specials Miss The Mark

abortion 5 420f2

Ohio's Largest Abortion Clinic Is Using Striking Billboards To Tackle Abortion Stigma

hbc 258fb

Helena Bonham Carter Is Probably Going To Play Princess Margaret In “The Crown,” In Case You Needed Some Good News Today

familyfeud 82fb2

Week Of Women: January 5-11, 2018

mayadardel 19d88

In "Maya Dardel," Lena Olin Plays A Woman Trying To Succeed In A Man's World: Review

cardib 5458b

Cardi B Just Made Music History Again

Upcoming Events

Women of Rock Oral History Project: L.A. Launch Party
Thu Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 01:00PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
THIS Performance
Sun Jan 14 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sun Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar