This Art Exhibit Will Take You Into A Different World

Rootkit, an art installation by Julia Sinelnikova is opening at the Superchief Gallery in Brooklyn on Friday, January 12th. Sinelnikova uses performance, light, sound, and sculptures created from hand-cut mylar to create a fictional universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinelnikova has held multiple solo exhibits in New York and her light exhibitions have been featured Internationally. She primarily works with holograms, performance and visual culture and the show will feature use of projectors and large screens in the gallery.

Opening the show will be performance called Snow Crash, featuring JJ Brine, Cornelia Singer, and Montgomery Harris. There will also be DJ sets by Picture Plane and a performance by Cecily Feitel.

The exhibition will go from January 12th-February 9th.

Learn more about it here and check out more photos below.

All pictures courtesy of Neesmith Onzeur

More From BUST



This Art Exhibit Proves That The Future Is Black Femme

These Gorgeous Photographs Send A Powerful Message About Women's Right To Sexual Expression

This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz