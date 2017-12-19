Trade Sexts With A Robot In This Interactive Art Exhibit

A new interactive art project featuring sex bot Luci 6000 will be on display at New York’s Museum of Sex until February 15. Luci interacts with visitors in real time via Instagram and Twitter, and offers sexy, funny, and personalized quips, full of cheeky commentary on sex, sexting, and technology.

The bot is a collaboration between Los Angeles-based artist Maggie West, designer sex toy brand LELO, and the Museum of Sex. “This project is a satirical commentary about the conflicting generalizations about millennial sexuality,” West said in a press release. “The project mocks both our genuine digital narcissism and the hyperbolic media pieces about the desexualization of our generation.”

According to the press release, Luci comes from the "far off planet Xenon," and "after arriving on our planet, Luci immediately began seducing Earth’s millennial audiences the only way she knew how: their phones. Through her sultry selfies and hot sexts, Luci is seducing Earth’s top influencers and re-engaging depleted millennial sex drives."

Since 2002, the Museum of Sex has highlighted both well-known and new artists, and offered interactive exhibits and programs exploring the history and evolution of human sexuality. The museum is located at 233 Fifth Ave and 27th Street. Check out some photos below:

