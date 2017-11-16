Quantcast
These Stunning Street Photos Are A Love Letter To L.A.

Michelle Groskopf has shot street photography almost daily in Los Angeles for the past five years. Now, she has started a campaign to publish the first collection of these subtle, intimate photos, entitled Sentimental. You may recognize her work from Instagram, where he has cultivated a dedicated following for her unexpected portraits that reveal so much lurking below the surface. Originally from Canada, Groskopf rose to prominence as a member of the Full Frontal Flash collective, a group of artists who use flash photography to illuminate their subjects. Sentimental will be published by The Magenta Foundation and will include photos of a wide range of subjects from Michelle's wanderings around the city. 

 

"We tend to forget that most of life takes place up close, where we cross each other’s paths. When we frame that energy, we can marvel at its beauty," explains Groskopf. "This is how I see. This book is a map of my whims. It’s a diary, in memory of all the days I trotted half in love down the street. It’s how I see colors and how I hold faces up to be worshipped. It's my love letter to the industrious nature of hands and all the ways they show us our busyness and our bustling. This is how I formulate my daily geography, the very things that prop me up and keep me afloat. This book is a dream line straight to my childhood where I first learned to roam."

Read more and support Sentimental here.

All images by Michelle Groskopf, used with permission

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl. 

Tags: photography , L.A. , female artist
