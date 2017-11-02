Quantcast
6 Women Visual Artists To Get Obsessed With

We just found your next favorite artist — well, six of them, and we didn't find them, feminist-focused media platform The Front and sister curator/director duo Rémy and Kelsey Bennett did. The Bennetts directed and The Front produced “Under Her Skin,” a series of six short films profiling six women visual artists who are different from each other in every way but their talent. I caught the premiere screening at New York’s Roxy Hotel Cinema recently and can’t wait for you to see them, too. Read a bit more about each artist below, and watch the trailer for “Under Her Skin” here.

1. Pantetha Abareshi

Arizona-based illustrator Pantetha Abareshi — who is just 17 years old — was born with Sickle Cell Beta Zero Thalassemi. She expresses her chronic pain, as well as her anxiety and depression, through her illustrations, creating stunning art and empowering herself and others. “We need to increase the representation of women of color in the art world, especially women of color with mental illness and chronic illness,” she says in her video profile.

2. Parker Day

You might recognize Parker Day’s art from the pages of BUST magazine! The LA-based photographer draws from cult films and pop culture to create colorful, creative character portraits that explore identity.

3. Linda Friedman Schmidt

German-born, New York-based American artist Linda Friedman Schmidt creates fiber art from discarded clothing, exploring the legacy of her parents, both Holocaust survivors; contemplating her own identity; and calling for social justice.

 4. Hein Koh

Brooklyn-based Korean-American sculptor Hein Koh creates art inspired by women’s bodies and sexuality — “Women’s bodies are never their own,” she says in her video profile. She often draws upon her own experiences as the mom of two young twin daughters, as in her double-breastfeeding sculpture.

5. Jane Rule Burdine

Mississippi-based photographer Jane Rule Burdine has been documenting the people and landscapes of her home state for over four decades, often focusing on the everyday lives of those who live in poverty.

6. Tafv Sampson

Photographer Tafv Sampson is inspired by her mother, a journalist, and her father and grandfather, Native American actors. She creates captivating, dreamy videos and photography that speak to her family's legacy. 

Check out more about "Under Her Skin" on The Front.

Images courtesy The Front

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: women artists , art , The Front , Remy and Kelsey Bennett , Parker Day , Pantetha Abareshi , Linda Friedman Schmidt , Hein Koh , Jane Rule Burdine , Tafv Sampson
