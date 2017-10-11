Quantcast
Brooklyn Library Presents 'Genderful!', A Creative Space For Kids To Explore Gender

Brooklyn Library Presents "Genderful!", A Creative Space For Kids To Explore Gender

Details
IN Arts

genderful bk calendar 800 600 7f635

This Saturday October 14th at noon, Brooklyn Public Library and If You Want It are hosting Genderful!, an event that creates a space for kids ages 6-12 and their caregivers to learn about gender through a variety of activities and performances.

Genderful! will feature:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kid-friendly set by Laura Jane Grace, a transgender musician best known as the founder, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of punk rock band Against Me!
  • Workshop with performance artist ray ferreira & the Octavia Project, which empowers girls and non-gender conforming youth through science fiction
  • Mad-Lib style storytelling with Harvey Katz, a spoken word poet and youth mentor
  • Curated kids reading corner
  • Hands-on collaborative zine making
  • Resource fair with Anti-Violence Project, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Hetrick-Martin Institute, & Sylvia Rivera Law Project
  • Photobooth
  • If You Want It kids’ merch

It's never to early to encourage kids to be themselves, and this space will be a welcoming, fun and safe place to explore complicated and nuanced ideas about what gender means (or doesn't) in 2017. Through inspiring role models and hands-on learning, kids and their caregivers can work towards self-acceptance and acceptance of others, something we all could do with in our lives right now.

genderfulposter d9215

More information can be found here.

Image credit: Mary Shyne

More from BUST

Mighty Writers Gets Young Girls Reading Maya Angelou And Margaret Atwood — And Helps Them Find Their Voices, Too

These Photos Of Lil’ Woke Children Prove The Next Generation Isn't Playing Around

Why We Need To Hold The Door

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl. 

Tags: gender , kids , things to do , art , brooklyn
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

playful promises

Trending on BUST

MySoCalledSelfishLife 29cb8

This Documentary Explores The Lives Of Women Who Don't Want Kids — And You Can Help It Get Made

NLW MusicaAngelica Negron 4a339

Meet The Badass Latina Artists Behind The New Latin Wave

opendoorhed dc842

Why We Need To Hold The Door

girlatabar 93455

Harvey Weinstein, Mitchell Sunderland and The Empty Promise of Fake Male Feminism

bust3

Giveaway: Win $200 of Playful Lingerie For Every Body

35625431425 c28092fa74 z 838ce

What You Need To Know About The 20-Week Abortion Ban Passed In The House

lil activist 0c423

These Photos Of Lil’ Woke Children Prove The Next Generation Isn't Playing Around

wonderwomandetail 00c26

In "Wonder Woman: Warbringer," Leigh Bardugo Writes A Diana To Inspire Girls Of Today: BUST Review

ILUAMainPic b64ff

Sarah Silverman's "I Love You, America" Video Says Exactly What White Feminists Need to Hear

trumpcare ebbce

Trump's New Rules Mean Employers No Longer Have To Cover Birth Control

Upcoming Events

Fearless Femmes in Film: Mildred Pierce
Wed Oct 11 @ 7:00PM -
Brooklyn Horror Film Fest
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Desert Daze
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Karen Finley: The Expanded Unicorn Gratitude Mystery (LA)
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Karen Finley: The Expanded Unicorn Gratitude Mystery (LA)
Fri Oct 13 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar