Brooklyn Library Presents "Genderful!", A Creative Space For Kids To Explore Gender

This Saturday October 14th at noon, Brooklyn Public Library and If You Want It are hosting Genderful!, an event that creates a space for kids ages 6-12 and their caregivers to learn about gender through a variety of activities and performances.

Genderful! will feature:

Kid-friendly set by Laura Jane Grace, a transgender musician best known as the founder, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of punk rock band Against Me!

Workshop with performance artist ray ferreira & the Octavia Project, which empowers girls and non-gender conforming youth through science fiction

Mad-Lib style storytelling with Harvey Katz, a spoken word poet and youth mentor

Curated kids reading corner

Hands-on collaborative zine making

Resource fair with Anti-Violence Project , Brooklyn Community Pride Center , Hetrick-Martin Institute , & Sylvia Rivera Law Project

If You Want It kids’ merch

It's never to early to encourage kids to be themselves, and this space will be a welcoming, fun and safe place to explore complicated and nuanced ideas about what gender means (or doesn't) in 2017. Through inspiring role models and hands-on learning, kids and their caregivers can work towards self-acceptance and acceptance of others, something we all could do with in our lives right now.

More information can be found here.

Image credit: Mary Shyne

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl.