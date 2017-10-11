Quantcast
Get Weird At 'Vampira' In A Bushwick Art Studio This Weekend

Get Weird At "Vampira" In A Bushwick Art Studio This Weekend

Details
IN Arts

jadda cat cfb82

 

"Vampira is dripping blood and joy. Her face dripping carnage, her robes splattered, and her hands distorted, as she leads you into her world where you are digested into a world of meditative art."

ADVERTISEMENT

If that was the first paragraph of any pre-Halloween read, we would have been ready to settle into our reading nooks all weekend. But when it turns out to be the invitation to a Saturday night in the Bushwick art studio of artist Michael Alan, featuring artist Jadda Cat's one-woman performance VAMPIRA (her female interpretation of the cult classic "Vampire," we are gladly jumping on the L train instead! 

Alan's studio will be decorated floor-to-ceiling with over 3000 of Alan's artworks, from childhood drawings to newly made sculptures, paintings, toys and prints. A live projection of a new drawing will be projected onto the walls of the studio, in addition to Dracula videos projected onto Cat's head as she performs. You can come chill, watch, take photos, draw and make new friends — or, you know, just immerse yourself in some spooky art in the company of She–Devils for one night, to get in the right  mood for Halloween.

VAMPIRA / SHE DEVIL
Saturday October 14th
Where: Private studio at the corner of Johnson Ave and Stewart Ave in Bushwick, NY (Jefferson Stop off the L train)
7pm-9pm / 9pm-11pm

$20

Buy tickets HERE

micahel alden jadda cat artstudio 101017 d0810

 

Both Photos Are Courtesy Of Michael Alan and Jadda Cat. 

 

More from BUST

Join Artist Kembra Pfahler And Take Charge Of The Male Gaze This Halloween

Activist Group W.I.T.C.H. Is Using Ritual To Fight For Equality

These Powerful Portraits Give You An Inside Look At Skate Culture

Editorial Intern

Amanda Brohman is a 23-year old editorial intern at BUST, as well as a freelance fashion writer, blogger and fashion journalism student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She loves everything that glitters, taking long walks in and around her SoHo neighborhood, and drinking Chardonnay on her fire escape at midnight whilst listening to Halsey. 

Tags: jadda cat , michael alan , events , art , halloween , new york
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

playful promises

Trending on BUST

MySoCalledSelfishLife 29cb8

This Documentary Explores The Lives Of Women Who Don't Want Kids — And You Can Help It Get Made

NLW MusicaAngelica Negron 4a339

Meet The Badass Latina Artists Behind The New Latin Wave

opendoorhed dc842

Why We Need To Hold The Door

girlatabar 93455

Harvey Weinstein, Mitchell Sunderland and The Empty Promise of Fake Male Feminism

bust3

Giveaway: Win $200 of Playful Lingerie For Every Body

35625431425 c28092fa74 z 838ce

What You Need To Know About The 20-Week Abortion Ban Passed In The House

lil activist 0c423

These Photos Of Lil’ Woke Children Prove The Next Generation Isn't Playing Around

wonderwomandetail 00c26

In "Wonder Woman: Warbringer," Leigh Bardugo Writes A Diana To Inspire Girls Of Today: BUST Review

ILUAMainPic b64ff

Sarah Silverman's "I Love You, America" Video Says Exactly What White Feminists Need to Hear

trumpcare ebbce

Trump's New Rules Mean Employers No Longer Have To Cover Birth Control

Upcoming Events

Fearless Femmes in Film: Mildred Pierce
Wed Oct 11 @ 7:00PM -
Brooklyn Horror Film Fest
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Desert Daze
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Karen Finley: The Expanded Unicorn Gratitude Mystery (LA)
Thu Oct 12 @12:00AM
Karen Finley: The Expanded Unicorn Gratitude Mystery (LA)
Fri Oct 13 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar