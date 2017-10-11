Get Weird At "Vampira" In A Bushwick Art Studio This Weekend

"Vampira is dripping blood and joy. Her face dripping carnage, her robes splattered, and her hands distorted, as she leads you into her world where you are digested into a world of meditative art."

If that was the first paragraph of any pre-Halloween read, we would have been ready to settle into our reading nooks all weekend. But when it turns out to be the invitation to a Saturday night in the Bushwick art studio of artist Michael Alan, featuring artist Jadda Cat's one-woman performance VAMPIRA (her female interpretation of the cult classic "Vampire," we are gladly jumping on the L train instead!

Alan's studio will be decorated floor-to-ceiling with over 3000 of Alan's artworks, from childhood drawings to newly made sculptures, paintings, toys and prints. A live projection of a new drawing will be projected onto the walls of the studio, in addition to Dracula videos projected onto Cat's head as she performs. You can come chill, watch, take photos, draw and make new friends — or, you know, just immerse yourself in some spooky art in the company of She–Devils for one night, to get in the right mood for Halloween.

VAMPIRA / SHE DEVIL

Saturday October 14th

Where: Private studio at the corner of Johnson Ave and Stewart Ave in Bushwick, NY (Jefferson Stop off the L train)

7pm-9pm / 9pm-11pm

$20

Buy tickets HERE.

Both Photos Are Courtesy Of Michael Alan and Jadda Cat.

