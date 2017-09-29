Quantcast

This Art Exhibit Proves That The Future Is Black Femme

Details
IN Arts

Jessica Spence 589bd 

The Future is (Black) Femme is a new exhibition at ATYPE, a creative hub and popular event space in the Lower East Side. It was curated by photographers Jessica Pettway, Josette Roberts, and Miranda Barnes, who sought to celebrate the visual identity of brilliant black femmes. The show represents multiple mediums, from Francena Ottley’s natural portraits to Jade Purple Browns’ colorful silhouettes. All of the artists who are featured express their unique experiences within the African diaspora. Every piece in the exhibition connects on some level, whether it be through similar themes of kinship, tenderness, or celebration. The exhibition helped to connect these black femme artists, as well as put their works in a concentrated and collaborative space.  

One of the platforms that played an important role in connecting these artists was Instagram. Miranda Barnes and Jessica Pettway, two of the curators of the exhibit, had been following a few of the artists on Instagram, including Jade Purple Brown and Makeda Sandford. When the curators came up with this concept, they were quickly able to think of artists to reach out to— artists who they admired and appreciated via Instagram for quite some time. By connecting these artists, and creating this exhibition, the black femme community was able to come together. This community is one that is often appropriated in American culture, and to have art that comes directly from black femme artists is a vital step forward in gaining more authentic representation in mainstream art and media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main intention of this show was to celebrate black femme artists, as well as give them a platform so they could be properly recognized and appreciated in the artistic community. Based on critics reviews, they definitely succeeded in this effort. 

The exhibtion is open until October 3rd, 2017 from 6:30pm-9:30pm at ATYPE in the Lower East Side. 

See more here

 

blackfemmecover

Francena OttleyFrancena Ottley

Jadepurplebrown c7742Jade Purple Brown

Adrienne Raquel f9c7fAdrienne Raquel

Asia Shelton 7e5d9Asia Shelton

Jessica Pettway d728bJessica Pettway

Jessica Spence 589bdJessica Spence

Josette Roberts c024bJosette Roberts

Loveis Wise fbcaeLoveis Wise

Makeda Sandford 73af5Makeda Sandford

Miranda Barnes 7df86Miranda Barnes

Ojima Abalaka 0d3a4Ojima Abalaka

Rochelle Brock 1 b3eebRochelle Brock

Tiffany Smith 48551Tiffany Smith

More from BUST 

These Photos of Twins Show the Beauty of Black Womanhood 

These Gorgeous Photographs Send A Powerful Message About Women's Right To Sexual Expression

How my Queer Femme Identity Is Shaped By Feminism

 

 

 

Tags: art , black , femme , photography
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ginagoldskirt

Gina Rodriguez Of "Jane The Virgin" On Her Boyfriend, Her Feminism, And Her Plan To Make TV More Inclusive

witches927

Hillary Clinton And Women Who Don’t Burn

thehuntingground

Betsy DeVos Has Revoked Obama’s Title IX Guidance On Campus Sexual Assault, So What’s Next?

FAHREN FEINGOLD JARDIN DHIVER 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X15

This Trailblazing Artist Redefines The Erotic Nude

Silverman cover 700

Sarah Silverman On Trump Voters, The Haters, And Her Dad: BUST Sneak Peek

savethetatasstickers

The Oppressive Pink Ribbon

imgonline com ua resize bxGcPWwzWuS1Lz

Indie Rockers Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers On Courtney Barnett And Poisonous Sushi: BUST Interview

Pussy Riot Nadya Tolokonnikova courtesy of Jonas Akerlund BUST 092517

"Inside Pussy Riot" Shows Us What Resistance Looks Like

cardi b video for bodak yellow

Cardi B Is The First Female Solo Rapper To Hit Billboard's #1 Since 1998

nataliemorales927

Natalie Morales Has Had Enough Of Sexist Paparazzi And Their Upskirt Photos

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar