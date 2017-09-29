These Gorgeous Photographs Send A Powerful Message About Women's Right To Sexual Expression

Quantcast

Amber Rose’s Slutwalk started in 2015 – and only two years later it is killin the game and inspiring thousands. Slutwalk is all about equality – equality for all bodies and genders – while combating sexual assault/harassment. Rose is no stranger to this kind of harassment; as a very public female figure, she has received a hundred-too-many lude comments over the course of her career, which is why she explained she wanted to do the Slutwalk for “women who have been through shit.” Now, the #Amberroseslutwalk has inspired “98,” a huge art installment by Maggie West coming to Pershing Square in LA on October 1st — just in time for the Slutwalk shenanigans.

“98” is dedicated and focused entirely on women who have experienced harassment; whether it be catcalls, assault, or growing up in a society that says your size 26 jeans are ugly, this one’s for you. As explained in the artist statement, “this installation brings together women of various backgrounds, ethnicities, and sexual orientations to send a message about a women’s right to sexual expression without experiencing threats or violence.” Female sexual expression is basically the oldest taboo of all time, but art such as “98” and events like Slutwalk aim to break that taboo to pieces – while being naked and proud.

98 model 2

 

The photos focus on beauty found within, that kind of glow a self-confident woman radiates like the sun. The models who participated in “98” feel strongly about female sexual expression, slut walk, and their role in #theresistence :

“Slutwalk​ ​is​ ​beyond​ ​important​ ​because​ ​so​ ​many​ ​women​ ​are​ ​told​ ​from​ ​birth​ ​how​ ​to​ ​be​ ​a​ ​certain​ ​way.​ ​And​ ​being​ ​sexual as​ ​a​ ​women​ ​isn't​ ​lady​ ​like.​ ​I​ ​feel​ ​that​ ​it​ ​teaches​ ​women​ ​to​ ​love​ ​their​ ​body's.​ ​And​ ​it's​ ​okay​ ​to​ ​love​ ​being​ ​sexual.”​ ​—​ ​Elsa Jean,​ ​Adult​ ​Performer

“I​ ​participated​ ​in​ ​this​ ​series​ ​because​ ​I​ ​think​ ​all​ ​women​ ​should​ ​be​ ​free​ ​to​ ​show​ ​whatever​ ​body​ ​parts​ ​they​ ​want​ ​without fear​ ​of​ ​being​ ​slut​ ​shamed;​ ​the​ ​slutwalk​ ​is​ ​important​ ​because​ ​it's​ ​a​ ​celebration​ ​of​ ​sexuality.”​ ​—​ ​Crissy,​ ​Milazzo,​ ​Writer

As explained on her personal website, Maggie West is an “artist specializing in experimental lighting and installation techniques….[creating] surreal, colorful photographs,” which certainly is the case in “98.” Each photo will be in the shape of a triangle, and will fit in perfectly with all the other self-confident triangles, to create an ethereal experience of walking with women.

Check out more pictures below, and don’t miss the installation in Pershing Square in LA on October 1.

 

ana foxxx by maggie west 3

 Anna Fox 

caroline miner smith by maggie west 2

 Caroline Miner 

luna lovebad by maggie west

 Luna Lovebad 

sanam sindhi maggie west

 Sanam Sindhi 

stephanie beatriz by maggie west 2

 Stephanie Beatriz 

 

Header Photo: Jazzmyne Robbins 

 All photos courtesy Maggie West

big haired nerd who likes to talk about books, politics, coffee and anything else you can think of. Be warned of shennanigans: follow me on twitter @BRIawesome 

Tags: Art , Photography , Maggie West , Amber Rose , Slutwalk
