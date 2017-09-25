Quantcast

This Trailblazing Artist Redefines The Erotic Nude

FAHREN FEINGOLD JARDIN DHIVER 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X15 

Artist Fahren Feingold pulls from history, the present, and the future for her watercolor paintings of erotic nudes. Drawing inspiration everywhere from 20th century French erotica to ‘70s American vintage magazines to “today’s internet girls,” Feingold’s watercolor nudes have caught the attention of fashion photographer Nick Knight, who commissioned her to illustrate Paris Fashion Week for SHOWStudio; and publications including Vogue, who called her “a trailblazing artist on a meteoric rise.”

Feingold has exhibited in London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles, among other cities, and she’s now holding her first solo exhibition at the Untitled Gallery in New York (where she’s previously exhibited in group shows), curated by gallery director Indira Cesine. The show will feature over 50 of Feingold's paintings, including new, large-scale watercolors as well as her signature works.

FAHREN FEINGOLD ALL YOUR SUMMER SECRETS 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 15X11ALL YOUR SUMMER SECRETS

“Nude paintings are a beautiful part of our history in art and culturally. Yet there still remain a lot of people who are frightened by nudity (their own and others). I paint the female figure as others before me, and continue to push boundaries by exploring current political constructs of feminism through erotic imagery. My brushstrokes are languid as I paint in a ‘wet’ style of watercolors, using many complimentary colors, which wash together in an almost ghostly spirit. This soothing technique, normally used for flowers and landscapes, I manipulate as a veil to present my direct and often bold messages about female sexuality, empowerment and equality,” Feingold says in her artist statement.

"When I paint a woman, I imagine giving back her emotional voice, where she may have felt stifled otherwise. I don’t look to paint people as they look, but rather as I feel them, which is why viewers will often not know the natural skin color – since I paint in watery aura like dreamy colors. When someone stands in front of my painting, I hope they really take a moment with it. I want my viewers to see feminine humanity, intimate beauty, and fearless ethos above all else – because that is the core of all women.”

New Yorkers, catch Fahren Feingold’s exhibition on view from September 26th through October 8th at the Untitled Space Gallery (45 Lispenard St., Unit 1W), with an opening reception on September 26th (6-9pm) and a live painting event on September 30th (2-5pm). For more info, visit untitled-space.com.

FAHREN FEINGOLD AQUARIUS DESCENDING 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 30X22AQUARIUS DESCENDING FAHREN FEINGOLD AQUARIUS DESCENDING 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 30X22AQUARIUS DESCENDING FAHREN FEINGOLD AQUARIUS DESCENDING 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 30X22AQUARIUS DESCENDING

 FAHREN FEINGOLD EGO ON THE ALTER 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 22X15EGO ON THE ALTERFAHREN FEINGOLD EGO ON THE ALTER 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 22X15EGO ON THE ALTER FAHREN FEINGOLD EGO ON THE ALTER 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 22X15 EGO ON THE ALTER

FAHREN FEINGOLD GENTIRIFY MY SKID ROW 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X15GENTIRIFY MY SKID ROW

FAHREN FEINGOLD LAST OF THE ENGLISH ROSES 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 15X11LAST OF THE ENGLISH ROSES

FAHREN FEINGOLD SUNFLOWER SAVIOR 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X10SUNFLOWER SAVIOR

FAHREN FEINGOLD VICTIM OF YOUR LUV 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X15VICTIM OF YOUR LUV

FAHREN FEINGOLD YOUR MOTHERS SECRETS 17 THE UNTITLED SPACE 11X15YOUR MOTHERS SECRETS

Top image: JARDIN D'HIVER

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: Fahren Feingold , the Untitled Space , art , nude , erotic art , preview
