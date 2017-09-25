This Trailblazing Artist Redefines The Erotic Nude

Artist Fahren Feingold pulls from history, the present, and the future for her watercolor paintings of erotic nudes. Drawing inspiration everywhere from 20th century French erotica to ‘70s American vintage magazines to “today’s internet girls,” Feingold’s watercolor nudes have caught the attention of fashion photographer Nick Knight, who commissioned her to illustrate Paris Fashion Week for SHOWStudio; and publications including Vogue, who called her “a trailblazing artist on a meteoric rise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Feingold has exhibited in London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles, among other cities, and she’s now holding her first solo exhibition at the Untitled Gallery in New York (where she’s previously exhibited in group shows), curated by gallery director Indira Cesine. The show will feature over 50 of Feingold's paintings, including new, large-scale watercolors as well as her signature works.

ALL YOUR SUMMER SECRETS

“Nude paintings are a beautiful part of our history in art and culturally. Yet there still remain a lot of people who are frightened by nudity (their own and others). I paint the female figure as others before me, and continue to push boundaries by exploring current political constructs of feminism through erotic imagery. My brushstrokes are languid as I paint in a ‘wet’ style of watercolors, using many complimentary colors, which wash together in an almost ghostly spirit. This soothing technique, normally used for flowers and landscapes, I manipulate as a veil to present my direct and often bold messages about female sexuality, empowerment and equality,” Feingold says in her artist statement.



"When I paint a woman, I imagine giving back her emotional voice, where she may have felt stifled otherwise. I don’t look to paint people as they look, but rather as I feel them, which is why viewers will often not know the natural skin color – since I paint in watery aura like dreamy colors. When someone stands in front of my painting, I hope they really take a moment with it. I want my viewers to see feminine humanity, intimate beauty, and fearless ethos above all else – because that is the core of all women.”

New Yorkers, catch Fahren Feingold’s exhibition on view from September 26th through October 8th at the Untitled Space Gallery (45 Lispenard St., Unit 1W), with an opening reception on September 26th (6-9pm) and a live painting event on September 30th (2-5pm). For more info, visit untitled-space.com.

AQUARIUS DESCENDING AQUARIUS DESCENDING AQUARIUS DESCENDING

EGO ON THE ALTER EGO ON THE ALTER EGO ON THE ALTER

GENTIRIFY MY SKID ROW

LAST OF THE ENGLISH ROSES

SUNFLOWER SAVIOR

VICTIM OF YOUR LUV

YOUR MOTHERS SECRETS

Top image: JARDIN D'HIVER

More from BUST

This Artist Turns Weird State Laws Into Mind-Boggling Photos

These Feminist Embroidery Artists Are Breaking Boundaries

This Incredible Exhibit Celebrates Women Of Color In Skate Culture

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.