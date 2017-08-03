A New Exhibit Will Showcase The Art Of Fearless Feminist Carolee Schneemann

Multidisciplinary artist Carolee Schneemann is a fearless feminist force. Considered one of the most groundbreaking artists of the second half of the twentieth century, Schneemann (interviewed by BUST for our April/May 2017 issue) has created “groundbreaking paintings, photographs, performance-art pieces, and installations that expose deep female secrets, pleasures, fears, and taboos.”

From extracting and reading a scroll tucked inside her vagina to powerfully protesting the Vietnam war to dancing with other nude performers while playing with various substances, including wet paint, raw chicken, and sausage, Carolee has rocked the art scene, the patriarchy, and the world in ways that have influenced generations of artists after her. And now MoMA PS1, one of the largest and oldest organizations in the United States devoted to contemporary art, is presenting the first comprehensive retrospective of her work, bringing together over 300 works spanning her prolific six-decade career.

The exhibition “grounds Schneemann’s oeuvre within the context of her lifelong commitment to painting and action, tracing the early developments that would lead to her iconic performances and films from the 1960s and 1970s, through to her multimedia installations from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s exploring feminist iconography, intimacy, and personal loss, as well as political disasters, captivity, and the destruction of war."

This shit is going to be crazy, so make sure to check out Carolee Schneemann: Kinetic Painting on view from October 22, 2017 to March 11, 2018 at MoMA PS1 (located at 22–25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, NY). And to see what’s up with the what’s up, you can read Carolee’s BUST interview here and peep some of her wild work.

(Admission: $10 suggested donation; $5 for students and senior citizens; free for New York City residents, MoMA members and MoMA admission ticket holders.)

Photo: Still from performance of "Up to and Including Her Limits" (June 1976). Photo: Henrick Gaard

