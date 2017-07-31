Quantcast

This Woman Is Turning Stretch Marks And Period Stains Into Art

You’ll never look at your stretch marks the same way again, thanks to Spanish artist Cinta Tort Catró. Catró, who goes by the name Zinteta on Instagram, has embarked on a project meant to challenge the way we think about perceived “flaws” such as stretch marks, cellulite, body hair, and period stains.

Catró outlines women’s stretch marks in colorful rainbow paints and mimics period blood by using watercolors, challenging us to rethink the way we see these completely normal parts of people’s bodies that we are so often made to feel ashamed of. 

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Catró said that she had anorexia as a teen and struggled with hatred of her stretch marks and body hair. She turned to art to express her feelings and create self love. She said:

"I learned that in order to get to know, and ultimately love myself, I had to start with accepting who I was, and what I looked like. I wanted to show this process of acceptance through art. Women battle with these things every day, so this project is about understanding there's beauty in all of us."

zinteta0

She also talked about the wider message of her project:

"Ever since we're little, they make us hate everything about our bodies, and they constantly try to convince us to eliminate anything that isn't 'normal,' like skin blemishes, freckles, body hair, and an infinity of other things. Stretch marks are part of our essence, our moments, our stories. They're so beautiful, I don't know how they've convinced us to hate them.”

Take a look at more of Catró’s art below:

zinteta2

zinteta5

zinteta6

zinteta1

zinteta3

zinteta4

zinteta7

 

zinteta8

zinteta11

zinteta10

zinteta9

zintetaclose

Images via Instagram/Zinteta

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: art , stretch marks , periods , menstruation , body positivity , Cinta Tort Catro , Zinteta , instagram
