8 Laura Berger Artworks Exploring Human Connection

Based in Chicago, visual artist Laura Berger’s work emotes a space of calmness, yet plaful, through her execution of balance and symmetry. Either existing in solitude or intertwined into another, all tiny naked bodies existing to serve a bigger picture, further defining and exploring the human connection. With acrylic and gouache on wood panel, Berger’s pieces explore peace and solitude, while not straying from strength in an all female space.

Berger explains, "I'm interested in and inspired by rituals, symbols, nature, dreams, travel, our quest for self-development and freedom, and how we piece it together to create personal meaning and a sense of belonging to the greater whole."

BUST features Berger’s work "Leaning In" in our "Parting Glance" artist spotlight in the June/July 2017 issue. She also works with animation and ceramics, using terra cotta.

You can follow Laura Berger on Instagram and check out the more of her work on her website.

LEANING IN

ACRYLIC & ACRYLIC GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

16"X16"

2016

POOLSIDE

ACRYLIC & ACRYLIC GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

20"X16"

ALLIANCE

ACRYLIC & GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

12"X16"

2017

ALONE TOGETHER

ACRYLIC & ACRYLIC GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

11"X14"

CARRYING THE SUN UP THE HILL, ROLLING THE MOON BACK DOWN

PRINT ACRYLIC & GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

14"X18"

2017

PERSONAL MOUNTAINS

ACRYLIC & ACRYLIC GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

12"X16"

2016

WORLD HUG

ACRYLIC & ACRYLIC GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

11"X14"

TOP IMAGE: Laura Berger. The Party's In Here. ACRYLIC & ACRYLIC GOUACHE ON WOOD PANEL

