Quantcast

18 Artworks That Highlight The Female Gaze In Erotica

Details
IN Arts

Fahren Feingold Blue Monday 2017 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

 The Untitled Space Gallery in Tribeca, New York will be housing a show called “SECRET GARDEN” from June 27th until July 30th, and it really isn’t something to miss. “SECRET GARDEN: The Female Gaze on Erotica” is an exhibition of dozens of women’s art in all forms curated by Indira Cesarine. The purpose of the show is to remind the world that women’s bodies aren’t to be censored or regulated by anyone other than themselves, and to express female sexuality in a way that is free from judgement. According to the Untitled Space, “The artists of “SECRET GARDEN” push social and political boundaries with artworks that boldly challenge the status quo and exemplify a new wave of women’s sexual liberation.”

Indira Cesarine, the curator and one of the artists, said in a press release, “I feel it is an important time to present an exhibition of female artists who are resisting oppressive structures and climates by championing sex positive feminism. With the new political right, we have ushered in a conservative era, which attempts to challenge many liberties we have grown accustomed to including women’s reproductive rights and the legality of birth control. The importance of censorship-free, sexually liberated art has regained significance as women today continue to battle for equality and freedom of expression.”

 Natasha Wright Goodbye to Language 2017 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Natasha Wright

Miza Coplin Wet Dream The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN Exhibit

Miza Coplin

Kristin Prim Delirium The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Kristin Prim

Betty Tompkins Kiss Grid Painting 1 2007 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Betty Tompkins

Brittany Markert Slut 2016 The Untitled Space Part of In Rooms Vol. 2 SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR copy

Brittany Markert

Brittany Maldonado Stillness 2017 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Brittany Maldonado

Cabell Molina Crazy Confessions 2015 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Cabell Molina

Kristin OConnor 920 Red Revenge 2015 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Kristen O'Connor

Leah Schrager The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit 02 LR

Leah Schrager

Joan Semmell Cornered 2006 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR copy

Joan Semmell

Kat Toronto MISS MEATFACE No Time for Tears SEPTEMBER 2016 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Kat Toronto

Indira Cesarine Second Circle No 5 2012 Limited Edition Photography Series 006 copy 2 LR

Indira Cesarine

Marne Lucas MLSP Sink 2013 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Marne Lucas

Myla Dalbesio Miss April Part of the Series All Year Long The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit 2 LR

Myla Dalbesio

 

Suzanne Wright Hoover 3 2016 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Suzanne Wright

Mairi Luise Tabbakh Cecilias4 2015 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Mairi-Luise Tabbakh

Hiba Schahbaz Self Portrait With Roses 2014 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

Hiba Schahbaz

Fahren Feingold Blue Monday 2017 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR copy

Fahren Feingold

More From BUST

Watch Carol Sanger, Jessica Valenti, Amelia Bonow, and Regina Mahone Talk Abortion Rights

The Healthcare Bill Is A Terrifying Threat To Reproductive Rights - Here's What You Can Do To Fight It

Elizabeth Warren's Fight Is Our Fight

 

 

 

Tags: The Untitled Gallery , Indira Cesarine , SECRET GARDEN
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

katyperry

A Guide To Cultural Appropriation Vs. Appreciation

emmawatson

Dear Mansplainers: I’ll Cut My Hair Short If I Want to

3377559920 5ed7d67c9c z 1

In North Carolina, Men Can Legally Continue To Have Sex With A Woman After She Says "Stop"

Screen Shot Plaza Weed Nuns

Watch Aubrey Plaza Get Stoned With The Weed Nuns

serena williams 08 17 cover

Serena Williams Is On The Cover Of "Vanity Fair," Naked, Pregnant, And Looking Like A Goddess

Fahren Feingold Blue Monday 2017 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

18 Artworks That Highlight The Female Gaze In Erotica

record622

21 New Albums To Get Obsessed With This Summer: BUST Playlist

IMG 6340

How My Queer Femme Identity Is Shaped By Feminism

bigsick

"The Big Sick" Turns A Real Love Story Into A Captivating Movie: BUST Review

wonderwoman622

"Wonder Woman's" Secret Superpower Is So Relevant For Us Today

Upcoming Events

Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Dead Darlings "Shame Edition"
Wed Jul 12 @ 8:00PM -
The Comedy Blender
Thu Jul 13 @ 9:30PM -
Wonder Women!
Mon Jul 17 @10:00AM - 05:00PM
National Museum of Women in the Arts: Inside the Dinner Party Studio
Sun Sep 17 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar