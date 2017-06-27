18 Artworks That Highlight The Female Gaze In Erotica

The Untitled Space Gallery in Tribeca, New York will be housing a show called “SECRET GARDEN” from June 27th until July 30th, and it really isn’t something to miss. “SECRET GARDEN: The Female Gaze on Erotica” is an exhibition of dozens of women’s art in all forms curated by Indira Cesarine. The purpose of the show is to remind the world that women’s bodies aren’t to be censored or regulated by anyone other than themselves, and to express female sexuality in a way that is free from judgement. According to the Untitled Space, “The artists of “SECRET GARDEN” push social and political boundaries with artworks that boldly challenge the status quo and exemplify a new wave of women’s sexual liberation.”
Indira Cesarine, the curator and one of the artists, said in a press release, “I feel it is an important time to present an exhibition of female artists who are resisting oppressive structures and climates by championing sex positive feminism. With the new political right, we have ushered in a conservative era, which attempts to challenge many liberties we have grown accustomed to including women’s reproductive rights and the legality of birth control. The importance of censorship-free, sexually liberated art has regained significance as women today continue to battle for equality and freedom of expression.”
Natasha Wright
Miza Coplin
Kristin Prim
Betty Tompkins
Brittany Markert
Brittany Maldonado
Cabell Molina
Kristen O'Connor
Leah Schrager
Joan Semmell
Kat Toronto
Indira Cesarine
Marne Lucas
Myla Dalbesio
Suzanne Wright
Mairi-Luise Tabbakh
Hiba Schahbaz
Fahren Feingold
More From BUST
Watch Carol Sanger, Jessica Valenti, Amelia Bonow, and Regina Mahone Talk Abortion Rights
The Healthcare Bill Is A Terrifying Threat To Reproductive Rights - Here's What You Can Do To Fight It
Elizabeth Warren's Fight Is Our Fight