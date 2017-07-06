Quantcast

This Artist Creates Art Meant For Smelling

Details
IN Arts

 

art-hbp-anicka-yi-talk-is-cheap-2-1.jpg

Anicka Yi is a conceptual artist who works with unusual mediums such as scents, bacteria, and insects. Her pieces draw upon scientific concepts while asking questions about race and gender and how they shape our physical perceptions.

Her current exhibit at the Guggenheim, Life Is Cheap, incorporates a hand-crafted fragrance called "Immigrant Caucus." It is made up of scents from Asian American women and carpenter ants! Adding a new dimension to this already jarring experience is meant to further immerse viewers in the exhibit. You are exposed to the scent as you enter the exhibit, and the idea is that it works similarly to a drug — it distorts perception and allows for an altered experience. 

AnickaYi

Yi's work emphasizes the importance of smell and its link to memory. According to the Guggenheim website, she believes that smell is “the sense most closely associated with women,” while men tend to be associated more with sight. This divide can be seen in the art world, especially when discussing the term “male gaze.” This concept can be described as the “way in which the visual arts and literature depict the world and women from a masculine point of view, presenting women as objects of male pleasure.” It is not a secret that both the art and film worlds are male dominated and influences of the male gaze can be seen in the most popular pieces.

Screen_Shot_2017-06-28_at_12.43.38_PM.png

Yi’s approach to creating her own space that has not yet been taken over by male artists through the use of new mediums is genius. Her emphasis on women, especially immigrant working women, is important. Her art explores familiar concepts like gender and class, but through completely new and enveloping means. Yi is an artist, pioneer, and all-around badass lady! Be sure to lose yourself in her exhibits at the Guggenheim and the Whitney. 

Photos: Anicka Yi's Instagram, Guggenhiem 

More From BUST

18 Artworks That Highlight The Female Gaze in Erotica

These Powerful Portraits Show People Hiding - Then Celebrating - Their Differences

This Artist Is Smashing The Patriarchy One Painting At A Time

 

Tags: Anicka Yi , Feminist , Scent , Smell , Art
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

glittertube77

Please Do Not Put Glitter In Your Vagina

wonderwomanwomen

From Xena to Wonder Woman: The Physics of Female Fighters

bowermeadowrossetti

Behind The 19th Century Obsession With Auburn Hair

morning joe

We Need To Pay Attention To The Way Trump Treats Women Journalists - And The Way The Media Covers It

cleoc081

Cool Down And Turn Up With 4 Boozy Frozen Cocktail Recipes

PregnancyTest63017

Another Reason To Love California: They Have The Lowest Maternal Mortality Rate In The U.S.

FirstGlobalAfghaniGirlsTeam

The US State Department Is Keeping This All-Girl Robotics Team From Afghanistan Away From Their Competition

Upcoming Events

Dead Darlings "Shame Edition"
Wed Jul 12 @ 8:00PM -
The Comedy Blender
Thu Jul 13 @ 9:30PM -
Wonder Women!
Mon Jul 17 @10:00AM - 05:00PM
National Museum of Women in the Arts: Inside the Dinner Party Studio
Sun Sep 17 @10:00AM -
National Museum of Women in the Arts: FRESH TALK: AMPLIFY—Judy Chicago
Sun Sep 17 @ 4:30PM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar