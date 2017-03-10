Quantcast

3 Printable Coloring Pages For Every Curse Word Connoisseur

Details
IN Arts
ImColoring

If you like coloring and curse words, then we've got the book for you!

You can finally partake in a healthy hobby while blowing off steam with the Fucking Awesome Coloring Book by Calligraphuck. Its publisher Chronicle Books invites adults “to color their f*cking stress away” and even recommends it as a Mother’s or Father’s day gift.

The author and founder of Calligraphuck is Linus Boman, a graphic designer and "sometimes standup comedian" based in London. He's made a name for himself in the art of stylized swear words, and we're really fucking into it. 

Fucking Awesome Coloring Book is available on Amazon, but whether you buy it for yourself or a loved one, this is the perfect book for anyone who loves explicit language and exquisite design.

Check out a few of their printable pages below and practice your coloring skillz.

ImColoring

Nothing like a majestic unicorn to help you express your feelings.

 

Badass

You’re a badass, and should be recognized as such.

 

DontBe

'Nough said. 

 

FuckingColoringBk

 

All photos via Fucking Awesome Coloring Book by Calligraphuck, published by Chronicle Books

