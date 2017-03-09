Quantcast

15 Photos From A Day Without A Woman Rallies In New York

4D7A1785.jpg

Yesterday was International Women's Day, as well as A Day Without A Woman, in which women around the world went on strike to demonstrate what a "day without women" might look like. Conceptualized by the organizers of the Women's March on Washington, the A Day Without A Woman strike encouraged us to strike if able to, wear red in solidarity, and support businesses owned by women and minorities only. Photographer Kristen Blush joined BUST at rallies in Washington Square Park and Columbus Circle. These are some of our favorite photos.  

4D7A1801.jpg

4D7A1941

4D7A2110

4D7A1891

4D7A2130 2 copy

BUST managing editor Emily Rems!

4D7A1863

4D7A2016

4D7A2046

4D7A2100

4D7A2107

4D7A2094

4D7A2079

4D7A2140 1

All photos are by Kristen Blush. Visit her website here and Instagram here

