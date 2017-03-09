15 Photos From A Day Without A Woman Rallies In New York

Yesterday was International Women's Day, as well as A Day Without A Woman, in which women around the world went on strike to demonstrate what a "day without women" might look like. Conceptualized by the organizers of the Women's March on Washington, the A Day Without A Woman strike encouraged us to strike if able to, wear red in solidarity, and support businesses owned by women and minorities only. Photographer Kristen Blush joined BUST at rallies in Washington Square Park and Columbus Circle. These are some of our favorite photos.

BUST managing editor Emily Rems!

All photos are by Kristen Blush. Visit her website here and Instagram here.

