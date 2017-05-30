Penelope Gazin Dares You To Embarrass Yourself More: BUST Interview

BUST sat down with artist and founder of cool swag mecca, Witchsy, to talk about what it takes to be a working artist, entrepreneur, and card carrying vagina owner in the digital age. Check it out:
Janeth Ann Gonda: OK so first off your art is dope AF! Tell me a bit about your subject matter and how it represents you and your mind? Did you always create racy, sexy content or is this something that developed over time?
Penelope Gazin: Aw thank you! I used to draw sexy pictures when I was little and then rip them up in shame so no one could find them. Now I don't have to rip them up anymore! I mostly paint women and the women are all essentially me even though I never directly paint myself. I never really know why I want to paint a particular thing until after it's done andI reflect on it and be like "ooh this makes sense". I usually sit down and think what would be fun for me to draw right now.
PG: My Partner Kate Dwyer and I were inspired because I am usually kicked off for a week once a year (it's happened about 5 times now). And it's very disruptive since it was my main source of income so it was like "oh great I don't have an income this week because someone felt a t-shirt glorified violence or something". The nail in the coffin was when they shut my shop down because of this painting of a woman with robot legs and the issue was the representation of pubic hair.
PG: We created Keith out of necessity since we had to project manage building a really ambitious website from scratch essentially. We were having some issues with developers talking down to us so we created this character named "Keith" to be our "boss". We noticed he commanded more respect. One person we worked with would address Keith by name every time there was an email exchange and never questioned his decisions whereas when that same developer spoke with us he never addressed us by name and there was a different tone. It just made everything go a little bit smoother because the people we worked with paid us more respect. Follow Keith on twitter @keithmannjr
PG: It's similar in that I am very happy when doing both. Drums is definitely just something I do for fun, but art is almost a mental survival tactic for me.
Janeth Ann Gonda is a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.
@espejismo.band
@madeincolombiaaa