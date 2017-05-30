Penelope Gazin Dares You To Embarrass Yourself More: BUST Interview

JAG: So tell me about Keith can you explain?



PG: We created Keith out of necessity since we had to project manage building a really ambitious website from scratch essentially. We were having some issues with developers talking down to us so we created this character named "Keith" to be our "boss". We noticed he commanded more respect. One person we worked with would address Keith by name every time there was an email exchange and never questioned his decisions whereas when that same developer spoke with us he never addressed us by name and there was a different tone. It just made everything go a little bit smoother because the people we worked with paid us more respect. Follow Keith on twitter @keithmannjr

JAG: How did it affect you knowing that "Keith" was providing you with better results? It is a painful and super real thing for a woman to have to accept, or rather endure we should never accept it?

PG: It wasn't something I had noticed so obviously before. But I think maybe the tech world is a little bit more out of touch and confused by working for women. It was annoying but we started knowing we were at a disadvantage in a multitude of ways.

JAG: What kind of advice to you have for young girls pursuing their art in such crazy times which seem to be against anyone who is not a straight white male?

PG: Social media is everything. It's essentially the art gallery for the people.



I try to never focus on reasons why I can't do something. There have been times where things have been harder because I am a woman but there have also been times where it has also really benefited me and my art. I always look for the silver lining in everything I do and work the fuck out of that lining. Sometimes being a woman is a novelty to people so I sort of run with that. I think I was noticed more for my "gross style animation" (I don't think it's that gross but I guess I am i that genre) because I was a woman and I don't know how much my band would've gotten booked when we first started out if we hadn't been a girl band because we were not great. Maybe that sounds bad but I've seen too many talented people make excuses for why they can't do something.