Penelope Gazin Dares You To Embarrass Yourself More: BUST Interview

JAG: Tell me a bit about your music.

PG: I was making it for a few years before I had the confidence to share it with anyone. I'm not technically skilled and don't even have that great of a voice so I was kind of embarrassed by it. I guess what my music does have is the ability for me to infuse the same unique way of expressing my feelings and humor as my art. I still am very surprised when people like it though and I assume it's not most peoples idea of "good music". It's just another therapeutic outlet for me to use.

JAG: So I know you play the drums would you say creating art and music provide the same kind of release for you? Or do you get different things out of each?



PG: It's similar in that I am very happy when doing both. Drums is definitely just something I do for fun, but art is almost a mental survival tactic for me.

JAG: I attended your last show at Superchief NY featuring you and Nick Gazin. Would you say you and your brother pull similar inspirations in your work considering you grew up together?

PG: Yea definitely. We do think similarly and grew up exposed to a lot of vintage pop culture and general weirdness. Our mom taught us how to draw and I feel like her mark making style is right in between mine and Nick's so we are both branches off of her in a sense. But I also took a lot of inspiration from him. In a way, I gave myself permission to make "erotic" art because I saw him doing it.

JAG: So where can people find all of your dope creations!? Love the underwear set by the way!

My more expensive art is for sale through superchiefgallery.com

JAG: One more thing, tell me about this lil' dance I see you doing on social media?!