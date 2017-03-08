8 Powerful Photos That Celebrate Girls Being Themselves

Tired of seeing overly posed, styled and photoshopped images of young girls, photographer Kate T. Parker, who's also a mom of two daughters, set out to challenge that with a collection of photos of girls age 5 to 18. Compiled in a book titled Strong Is The New Pretty: A Celebration Of Girls Being Themselves, the photos show young girls taking part in their favorite sports, classes, clubs and activities, accompanied by smart, inspiring, cute, and just plain hilarious captions. In the introduction, Parker writes:
I wanted to show my girls that beauty isn't about being a certain size, or having your hair done (or even brushed, in their cases), or wearing a fancy outfit. I wanted to combat the message the media sends to women every day. I wanted my girls to know that being themselves is beautiful, and that being beautiful is about being strong. [...] It's my goal with these images to inspire girls and women to be their best selves, to challenge and test their limits. We are all constantly bombarded with societal messages about how women and girls should act or look and be, and processing them in a healthy way can be hard even for a 40-year-old mother of two who knows better. I worry about what my girls and their friends are exposed to and how their opinions of their bodies and selves are being shaped by the internet and TV and magazines. I want these images to combat those negative voices that tell us we're not good enough or thin enough or whatever enough. Because we are far more than enough! I wanted these girls to be able to hear their own voices through these images, and to inspire them to use them and continue to use them. Loudly.
We're excited to share a few of our favorite photos from the book below:
More from BUST
This 8-Year-Old Skater Shreds Harder Than Anyone you Know
Harsh Crowd Is A Riot Grrrl Band For A New Generation
Here's One Way To Empower Girls