"We Go High" Blows In the Wind: Banners On Detroit's Dilapidated Houses

Brooklyn artist and general badass Amy Small has created banners and placed them on Detroit's dilapidated houses for the public to see. The banners display quotes from both pop culture and the election alike. Detroit, the city known for hardship --first with the depression and then the auto bust of the early 2000's-- is a city of grime and grit. Much of the population was forced to move elsewhere when the auto companies declared bankruptcy and failed to pay their workers the pensions they deserved. The city has been through what most of Americans are experiencing now--disillusionment.The pairing of "I woke up like this" on a felled door frame or "we go high" flapping amongst the abandoned beams of a building's roof evoke simultaneous melancholy and hope, like the day after the apocalypse when everything is bleak but there is nowhere to go but onward.
I woke up like this
We go high
So great
You already know
Images from artist's website
