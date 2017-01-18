Quantcast

6 Photos that will Prove Yarn can Make More Than Just Mittens

When you hear the word yarn what comes to mind? Maybe a kitten fiddling with a colorful ball or that sweater that your grandma knit you for Christmas. What about an art exhibit? Artist Courtney Kenny Porto is creating breathtaking feminist art using yarn. The images showcase women in solemn positions using black, white, and gray yarn.
The exhibit will be on display at the Norfolk Arts Center from January 5 to February 24. Check out some of the pieces on display now!

Daydream

Modesty

Thought

Vision

All photos via Courtney Kenny Porto

Tags: yarn , art , feminism
