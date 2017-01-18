Quantcast

'We The People' Posters Will Flood the March On Washington

After gaining fame for his Obama "HOPE" piece, Shepard Fairey is back at it again and this time, he’s supplying posters for the upcoming Women's March on Washington. Using the same colors and style, Fairey collaborated with muralist Jessica Sabogal and political artist Ernesto Yerena to create the posters, which are apart of a project titled “We the People." The project was made in the hopes of flooding public consciousness with the diversity, democracy and shared humanity that make our nation so great.

While the posters would make eye-catching and attention-grabbing posters for the Women's March on Washington, many are worried about restrictions on signs and banners, but fear not because, of course, Fairey, Yerena, and Sabogal thought of a clever way around this. They plan to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post on January 20th, allowing protesters to conveniently tear the posters right out of the newspaper. This will ensure that the posters are widely distributed and in the proper timeframe.

While a brilliant idea, the group needed the funds to pay for the six ads that they intended to publish, and set a goal to reach $60,000 in donations on Kickstarter. It turns out that the group exceeded their goal and currently has almost $1 million worth of donations.

As if it wasn’t convenient enough to tear your poster out of the morning newspaper, the Amplifier Foundation — the organization commissioning the project — will be handing out posters from the back of their van at designated drop locations which will soon be announced. And if you really want to have all your bases covered, the Amplifier Foundation’s images will be available for free download online before the march, so you can print them and slap them onto your own poster if you’d like.

As an added bonus and show of strength, We The People plans to send five of the images to Trump as a postcard after his inauguration.

The Amplifier Foundation also has posters and images available for the Women’s March on Washington.

Photos via Shepard Fairey/ Amplifier Foundation

BUST will be at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st — join us! Thank you to our bus sponsor, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab.

