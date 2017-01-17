11 Artworks That Celebrate Angry Women And Fight For The ERA

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Annika Connor, American Angst

Since the election cycle began— and especially since its painful result— women have felt increasingly left behind by our nation and unheard. In response to this turmoil comes a badass exhibit made by and for Angry Women.

Our feminist friends over at The Untitled Space will be presenting the group exhibition, UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN. The exhibition expresses various women artists' responses to the current political climate. The all-female exhibition features 80 contemporary artists and runs from January 17th through January 28th, with a special event on the 22nd in honor of the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The exhibit is presented in partnership with the ERA Coalition, an organization dedicated to getting the Equal Rights Amendment passed and ratified, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit their Fund for Women’s Equality, a charitable organization that works to raise awareness on gaps in the law that leave women without legal recourse from sex discrimination.

"We received an incredible response from female artists all over the country regarding the exhibit, with over 1800 submissions of artwork by over 400 artists," says curator Indira Cesarine. "It was by far one of the most challenging exhibits I have curated to date, as so many talented artists submitted such a wide array of powerful works."

The artist statements available show the intent of some of the UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN contributors. Artist Audrey Lyall explains how the recent events have changed her work. "With recurring events such as police brutality against people of color, the mistreatment of Native Americans, and of course, the election my art has taken a political turn," she wrote. "My paintings and drawings provide a view of how these events have affected my outlook on the United States, my attitude, and my modes of self-expression as a young Black woman living in Brooklyn, New York."

UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN

January 17- 28, 2017

Opening Reception January 17 (VIP Preview 4pm – 6pm // Opening 6pm – 9pm)

THE UNTITLED SPACE GALLERY

Lispenard Street Unit 1W NYC 10013

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the incredible work being featured in UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN:

Allison Hill, Edgar Feminis

Anne Arden McDonald, Untitled Self-Portrait #67

Audrey Lyall, Apologies to Our Mama

Elektra KB, Undoing Gender Beings of T.R.O.G II

Fahren Feingold, MY PUSSY TO GRAB

KAT TORONTO, BetweenTheDevilPart2

Kristen Williams, FKTrump

Linda Friedman, Schmidt Weeding

Miza Coplin, Tomorrow

Rose McGowan, WOMANSWOMB video still

More from BUST

Watch BUST Cover Girl Rose McGowan’s Short Experimental Film

#TameTrump: The Radical Inauguration Day Readings Of Lauren Gunderson's 'The Taming'

13 Artworks By Nasty Women To Inspire You To Fight Back Against Trump