Quantcast

5 Artistic Images To Uplift And Inspire You

Details
IN Arts
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Ye Funa Two FriNa Cprint mounted on acrylic sheet 125X106.5 2015Two FriNA, 2015

In a world of images constantly being shoved in our faces, begging for our attention, artists Ye Funa and Liang Ban are using those very symbols of pop culture to make art. Hilarious, silly, uplifting art.

Their new exhibition, titled Self-Created Universe, showcases “a body of comical and unique multimedia works,” and will be on display in New York's Klein Sun gallery from January 12 through February 25, 2017.

Check out some of the work below!

Ye Funa Cicicolia Ye Cprint mounted on acrylic sheet 75.4x145cm 2015Cicicolia Ye, 2015

 

Ye Funa Man Ray Yefu Cprint mounted on aluminum sheet 52.5x120cm 2015Man Ray Yefu, 2015

 

Ye Funa FriNa Cprint mounted on aluminum sheet 140x105.5cm 2015FriNa, 2015

 

rsz ye funa the supper of goddess cprint mounted on aluminum sheet 517x150cm 2015The Supper of Goddess, 2015

 

See the full collection at Klein Sun Gallery, located at 525 W. 22nd Street, New York.

Images via Liang Ban / Ye Funa – Self-Created Universe

 

More from BUST

How GRRL HAUS CINEMA Is Advocating For Women In Film, One Indie Short At A Time

This 19th Century Advice For Young Husbands Is A Reminder Of The Bad Old Days

Bath And Body Works Is The Suburban Nonsense I Crave

 

Tags: art , show , exhibition , pop culture
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

05 alexis bledel handmaids tale.w529.h352

Alexis Bledel Joins Elisabeth Moss And Samira Wiley In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ And Now We're Even More Excited

465px Azealia Banks 2012 NME Awards cropped

The Azealia Banks Controversy Reminds Us That There's More To Witchcraft Than Tumblr Posts

Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 1.30.05 PM

'The Handmaid's Tale' Trailer Is Here And We're Freaking Out

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 12.48.21 pm

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

women rise up

59 Things To Shout At Trump At The Women's March On Washington

swimsuitsforall4

GabiFresh Launches New Swimsuits For 2017 And They're Gorgeous

Creeeeeeeeeeeeeeepy

Martin Shkreli Gets Even Creepier With Lauren Duca, Is Suspended From Twitter

Screen Shot 2017 01 06 at 4.37.26 PM

Michelle Obama's Final Speech Will Leave You in Tears

1469667466152743

What It Would Look Like If Trump Wasn't A Child With Access To Twitter

4372596246 e2d860f6e4 z

I Contacted My Elementary School Crush And This Is What Happened

Upcoming Events

Benefit for NYC Support’s Women’s March on Washington, Concert and Free Poster Making
Sun Jan 15 @ 5:30PM -
Happy Anniversary Roe v. Wade, a party and fundraiser
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Adrienne Truscott reading at Lady Parts Justice League Fundraiser
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 01:00AM
Brooklyn Museum presents MADONNA x MARILYN MINTER
Thu Jan 19 @ 8:00PM -
Women's March on Washington
Sat Jan 21 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar