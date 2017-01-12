5 Artistic Images To Uplift And Inspire You

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Two FriNA, 2015

In a world of images constantly being shoved in our faces, begging for our attention, artists Ye Funa and Liang Ban are using those very symbols of pop culture to make art. Hilarious, silly, uplifting art.

Their new exhibition, titled Self-Created Universe, showcases “a body of comical and unique multimedia works,” and will be on display in New York's Klein Sun gallery from January 12 through February 25, 2017.

Check out some of the work below!

Cicicolia Ye, 2015

Man Ray Yefu, 2015

FriNa, 2015

The Supper of Goddess, 2015

See the full collection at Klein Sun Gallery, located at 525 W. 22nd Street, New York.

Images via Liang Ban / Ye Funa – Self-Created Universe

More from BUST

How GRRL HAUS CINEMA Is Advocating For Women In Film, One Indie Short At A Time

This 19th Century Advice For Young Husbands Is A Reminder Of The Bad Old Days

Bath And Body Works Is The Suburban Nonsense I Crave