5 Artistic Images To Uplift And Inspire You

In a world of images constantly being shoved in our faces, begging for our attention, artists Ye Funa and Liang Ban are using those very symbols of pop culture to make art. Hilarious, silly, uplifting art.
Their new exhibition, titled Self-Created Universe, showcases “a body of comical and unique multimedia works,” and will be on display in New York's Klein Sun gallery from January 12 through February 25, 2017.
Check out some of the work below!
See the full collection at Klein Sun Gallery, located at 525 W. 22nd Street, New York.
Images via Liang Ban / Ye Funa – Self-Created Universe
