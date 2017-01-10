13 Artworks By Nasty Women To Inspire You To Fight Back Against Trump

If there is one good thing that has come out of this election it is the inspiration for more feminist art — art that speaks to women across this country and says, “We will not sit quietly." New York's Knockdown Center has organized a NASTY WOMEN exhibition to showcase the abundance of feminist art currenty thriving. The exhibition's goal is to start a conversation about women's rights and how to organize and speak out to defend them. The group exhibition features nearly 700 artists who submitted over 1,000 artworks — all of which will be sold for less than $100 apiece with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. The exhibition will also feature a series of performances and events designed to “cultivate discourse, resistance and healing” for those whose communities may be at risk most. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, using the hashtag #nastywomenexhibition.

Dates: Thursday, January 12 from 7pm-10pm through January 15



Opening Reception: Thursday, January 12 from 7pm-10pm



Exhibit on view: 5-9pm Thursday and Friday, 2-8pm Saturday and Sunday

Knockdown Center